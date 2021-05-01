Six Citgo executives detained in Venezuela released at home





Six senior executives from Citgo Petroleum Corp. detained by the Venezuelan government since 2017 were transferred from prison to house arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person, who was granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic issue, said Friday evening that the Biden administration viewed the release as a goodwill gesture on the part of President Nicolas Maduro’s government, which is seeking better relations with the United States.

The person added, however, that US officials do not believe the post, which was reported earlier by The Associated Press, is a prelude to allowing the men to leave Venezuela.

The executives, including Jose Pereira, then interim president of the company, were arrested in Caracas in November 2017. They had been summoned to a meeting at the headquarters of Petroleos de Venezuela SA, the parent company of Citgo.

Pereira, who has a permanent residence in the United States, as well as American citizens Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and Gustavo Cardenas were subsequently convicted of bribery. They deny the charges and have appealed their convictions. Then Vice President Mike Pence said in 2019 that they were being held illegally and that “this regime should release all political prisoners.”

“The request for an appeal to a higher court has gone unanswered since we introduced it in December,” Diego Barboza, lawyer for Toledo and Cardenas, said on Friday evening. “The basis for the house arrest decision today is unknown as the court filings show nothing new.”

Officials from Venezuela’s information ministry and prosecutor’s office as well as the US State Department did not respond to requests for comment on Friday evening.

Nearly 2 million Venezuelans have moved to Colombia in recent years to escape hunger and chaos, and Maduro has made overtures to foreign investors as he tries to revive his country’s shattered economy.

The US government continues to officially recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president until there are free and fair elections. Biden called Maduro a dictator and her administration gave no indication that she would drop sanctions imposed under President Donald Trump.

– With the help of Nicolle Yapur and Fabiola Zerpa

