US halts shrimp imports to Mexico over sea turtle issues





MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexico said on Friday it would try to regain U.S. certification for shrimp exports after the country lost its registration due to inadequate protections for sea turtles.

Mexico’s Department of Agriculture said it would take corrective action and conduct training to ensure Mexican trawl shrimpers do not sweep sea turtles as bycatch. The department said the US ban coincided with the closure of the shrimp fishing season in Mexico.

Mexico had required fishermen to install sea turtle exclusion devices on shrimp nets. But the US State Department said Friday that Mexico is no longer meeting US standards on the issue.

It was not clear whether this was because Mexico had failed to apply the protections or because the United States’ procedures had become stricter. However, Mexico acknowledged that it would institute a more aggressive inspection and surveillance program.

The State Department said it had suspended Mexico’s certification because its marine turtle protection program was no longer comparable to that of the United States.

Most of the Mexican wild shrimp catch is exported to the United States.

