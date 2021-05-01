With a monthly surplus of $ 1 billion, the US gold trade goes wild 2020





US gold imports, bullion exhibits here, saw a wild ride during the start of the … [+] Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

U.S. gold exports topped imports by more than $ 1 billion in February, an increasingly rare event, according to the latest available government data.

It seems that US precious metal traders, baffled by Covid-19 in the spring of 2020, are increasingly confident in the US economy.

But what a turn 2020 has been.

In 2020, the value of US gold imports tripled from the total in 2019 and more than doubled from the record of 2016. Overall, US gold exports and imports established a record $ 55.24 billion.

What was the impact of this total imports of $ 34.68 billion in 2020?

This led to the first trade deficit in gold since 2003, when gold imports exceeded exports by $ 227.15 million. That’s laughable compared to the 2020 deficit, which, at $ 14.12 billion, was about 60 times larger.

All of that deficit came in just five months, from March to July, as the Covid-19 pandemic, confusion and polarization spread. That included the month of May, when the United States imported a record gold of $ 8.77 billion to meet demand from U.S. buyers flocking to safety gold offerings. The deficit that month alone was $ 7.35 billion.

The United States has traditionally imported less gold, usually in its raw form and often mined in Mexico, Canada, Colombia or elsewhere in Latin America, than it exports, which is usually refined before being transported. by plane to Switzerland, England or elsewhere.

But the difference in the value of these exports and imports, especially in recent years, rarely exceeds $ 1 billion per month. Prior to February, this had only happened twice in the past 30 months.

What made 2020 unusual is that these gold imports were not raw gold mined in Latin America, but refined gold from Switzerland. In five of the past seven years, the percentage of gold imports entering the United States from Switzerland has been between 2.23% and 3.15%. Another two years, it has exceeded 20%. In 2020, Switzerland accounted for 42.90% of all gold imported into the United States.

While Miami International Airport has traditionally been the primary point of entry for gold, given its stature as a trade hub in Latin America, its market share in 2020 has fallen to 9%. New York’s JFK International Airport climbed to 74%. Very briefly, for a month, it was the main commercial gateway to the country, past the traditional No.1 Port of Los Angeles and over 450 airports, seaports and border crossings.

Fast forward to February 2020. As the surplus exceeded $ 1 billion, MIA was back at the top of the table, albeit barely, with $ 276 million in imports compared to JFK’s $ 270 million. Switzerland, which accounted for 43% of the total in 2020, fell to 4.5% in February. Mexico, Canada and Colombia accounted for 53% of all imports.

The biggest buyers? India, now locked in a bitter fight with Covid-19, fell from 2.7% of the value of US gold exports to 12% while the United Arab Emirates fell from 0.45% to 9% . The UK and Switzerland each accounted for 31% in February, down 22% and up 2%, respectively.

