100 million in the US now fully vaccinated, but resistance remains





Federal health officials said on Friday that more than 100 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a milestone that represents nearly 40% of adults in the country. But concern continues to mount among health officials to reach more people who have not received a vaccine.

The 100 million mark is almost double what the nation had recorded at the end of March. The federal government also shipped its 300 millionth dose this week, according to Jeffrey D. Zients, the White Houses Covid-19 response coordinator.

The Biden administration is entering a critical phase in its vaccination campaign that requires finding ways to vaccinate those who remain hesitant or skeptical, or who have had difficulty accessing a vaccine. Officials repeatedly stressed at a White House press conference on Friday that the next phase, as Zients referred to, calls for focused, local and personalized efforts. President Biden recently called on employers to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated.

Polls have shown that resistance to the vaccine is more deeply rooted among whites who live in rural areas, especially those who vote Republican or who describe themselves as evangelical Christians. Campaigns targeting black and Latin American communities have made remarkable progress, although public health experts have said barriers to access deserve much of the blame for the observed disparities in their immunization rates.

Providers were administering about 2.55 million doses per day on average on Friday, a decrease of about 25% from the peak of 3.38 million reported on April 13, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And some parts of the country, especially the South, were lagging far behind others.

The reasons for the drop in pace are not yet entirely clear. Mr Zients acknowledged that the total number of daily vaccinations would now be moderate and fluctuating, and that there would be more balance between supply and demand. Nearly 30 million doses were shipped this week.

Signs of a possible decline in demand have led some public health experts to fear a general leveling off in interest.

It’s one of those hands-on times, when each of us needs to look around in our communities, our families and our circle of friends, and ask people if they have a plan to get vaccinated. , Dr Vivek Murthy, the general surgeon, said Friday.

To continue the campaign’s momentum, officials said the government is working to make it easier for Americans to get vaccinated in doctors’ offices and at walk-in sites.

We know that about 80% of people who are trying to decide on a vaccine say they want to talk to their doctor. And we’ve heard it loud and clear, Dr Murthy said, adding that the Biden administration would say more soon about efforts to get people vaccinated through their doctors.

Mr Zients said 90% of doctors had received at least one dose, citing the statistics as a way to reassure people about the vaccines.

Dr Murthy said the government is also working with social media companies to eliminate misinformation about vaccines. Later on Friday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the Biden administrations’ approach to tackling vaccine misinformation was to provide and flood the area with accurate information and that it would invest $ 3 billion in public campaigns for this purpose.

I think they have work to do, Dr Murthy said. We still have far too much misinformation spreading on these sites. And this presents a clear and present danger, I believe, to people who need to be protected from Covid and who could potentially get vaccinated.

Linda Qiu contributed reporting.

