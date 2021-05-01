Pandemic makes UK grocery stores easier to sell to investors.





When Sainsbury’s chief executive this week unveiled some of the obvious benefits from the epidemic (orders online and reduced backlog of sales at closed pubs and restaurants), investors reacted with customary indifference.

A nearly 3% decline in stock prices on the day of the UK supermarket group’s annual earnings continued the trend seen for a long time in this segment.

Stocks in three UK food retailers Sainsbury’s, Tesco and small Wm Morrison have outperformed the FTSE 100 for more than 10 years. They all pay less dividends than they were 10 years ago.

“Food retail is considered mature, low-growth, capital-intensive, low-profit and competitive,” said Richard Buxton, Merian’s fund manager. His fund owns Tesco stock, which trades at roughly the same price as in 2014, when the group faced the biggest crisis in history.

However, many analysts believe that this sector is now in a much better condition. HSBC analyst Andrew Porteous said, “For the first time in nearly 10 years, a major structural threat from discount companies has been hindsight and the question posed by the Big Four needs to be answered.

Many value-driven “special circumstances” investors have noticed these improvements. The largest shareholder of Sainsbury’s is no longer Qatar Invest, which built up its stake in 2007 and 2008 at more than twice its current level, but Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Vesa, his investment vehicle, described the company as a “charming opportunity” with 9.9%, which doubled its stake this month, and supported CEO Simon Roberts.

Third place, Asda, was recently acquired by private equity firm TDR and gas station billionaires Zuber and Mohsin Issa. And at Morrisons, Value Investment Specialist Silchester is the single largest holder of 13%.

Roberts did not comment on his contact with Kretinsky, but said, “I think the market reaction in recent months has confirmed that interest in this area is increasing.”

Investors have been wary of British supermarkets trying to keep profits instead of cutting prices for customers who have stopped rising wages after the financial crisis. This allowed discount companies Aldi and Lidl to open hundreds of new stores, and incumbents had to cut prices to get customers. Profits fell sharply and dividends were cut.

But with new managers and years of restructuring, hypermarkets come back to life. Price competitiveness has increased and loss of market share has slowed.

The epidemic, which has been shutting down bars and restaurants for a long time, has increased sales throughout the sector, especially the Big Four, providing more buoyancy.

Shoppers have found that social distancing is easier on the giant Tesco than on the small Aldi. The wider range made weekly large stores easier, and existing supermarkets quickly expanded their online offerings. The higher volume and larger basket size have improved the economics of e-commerce.

This has not yet benefited because the epidemic has incurred significant additional costs. However, as these burdens begin to ease, supermarket owners are opening new stalls for investors based on cash returns.

Roberts mentions this week’s strategy to focus on food, cut costs and lower prices. “The first thing we need to do is implement the plan we have set up. “Then we focus on the cash story. Free cash flow increases, net debt decreases, and we are using cash more effectively.”

Tesco and Morrison also emphasized their commitment to maximizing cash flow and returning surplus to investors.

“the most important thing is. . . It’s about providing dividends and a constant cash return to our shareholders,” Ken Murphy, Tesco’s chief executive, told analysts this month.

Like Sainsbury’s, Tesco has declared an unchanged dividend despite the decline in profits from the epidemic. “We hope that this will be taken as a sign of some kind of serious intent to maintain consistent returns,” Murphy said, adding that buybacks are “very close to the top of our agenda”.

The low valuation means that speculation about an acquisition bid for other grocery stores is not far away. Porteous said it is “totally possible” for private equity funds or other acquirers to migrate “if they can see more value in their cash flows than in the market.”

However, Buxton was skeptical of more M&As, saying private equity groups would be worried about the exit route. The UK regulator’s decision to block Sainsbury’s acquisition of Asda in 2019 means that all mergers involving two of the Big Four supermarkets are off the agenda.

Selling it back to the open market is also risky. Last year, Cerberus reduced the stimulus of Albertsons, an American supermarket chain, after lukewarm investor demand.

Buxton said the strategy to go back to basics was right. “People don’t want to diversify into new territories or regions.”

But not everyone is convinced. Terry Smith, one of the UK’s most successful fund managers, said that despite recent improvements, the sector has some unattractive qualities, such as margins are so thin that “every bump on the road can potentially be very painful.”

“It also makes a very low return on capital, which is far lower than the cost of capital, which is a disaster in the long run,” he says, and it seems that many of the benefits of restructuring have been passed on to customers in the form of lower prices.

“Over time, they began to become more like utilities funded by shareholders for the benefit of consumers,” Smith said. “To paraphrase the deceased Sir Brian Pittman, sometimes there are no winners in some markets. “

