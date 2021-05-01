Venezuela sentences US oil tankers to house arrest in sign to Biden





MIAMI (AP) Six US oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago for corruption were under house arrest on Friday in a gesture of goodwill towards the Biden administration as it reviewed its policy towards the country politically turbulent South American.

The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo has been confirmed to The Associated Press by family members of the men.

Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas and Jose Pereira were taken by masked security guards to a meeting in Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017. They had been drawn to Venezuela to assist at a meeting at the headquarters of parent company Citgos, the state-owned oil giant PDVSA.

The so-called Citgo 6 had already been under house arrest once before in December 2019 only to be jailed again two months later, on the same day that President Donald Trump welcomed opposition leader Juan Guaid to the White House .

By releasing the men, Maduro could bet hell will get a better hearing from President Joe Biden, who during the election campaign called Trumps’ regime change policy a heinous failure that served no purpose. than to strengthen the socialist leader.

Earlier this week, senior Biden officials from several federal agencies were scheduled to meet to weigh U.S. options, including whether to ease the crippling oil sanctions he inherited and take action to support an uncertain attempt at dialogue between Maduro and his opponents, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The meeting, which Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was scheduled to attend, followed a series of steps Maduro has taken in recent days to get Bidens’ attention, including giving in to long-standing US demands for that the World Food Program be allowed to operate in the country at a time of increasing hunger.

In recent days, Maduros’ allies have also quietly discussed with opponents the composition of a new electoral council, joint efforts to tackle the coronavirus and have met with Norwegian diplomats trying to revive negotiations to end the crisis. endless politics of the country.

However, the continued imprisonment of Americans was seen as a formidable obstacle to any awareness-raising action.

Juan Gonzalez, senior director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, told the PA in an interview on Friday that to assess Maduros’ seriousness about possible negotiations, he wanted to see concrete measures from the regime, not words.

In recent weeks, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson was among those working behind the scenes to pressure the Maduros government to release the men, all but one, both Venezuelan and American nationals.

This is a positive and important step that should help ensure their well-being during the COVID-19 epidemic in Venezuela, Richardson said in a statement.

Richardson, who opened channels for hostile governments in Iran, Cuba and North Korea to secure the release of some 40 Americans, has vowed to work tirelessly to get the men home.

He also called for the release of Luke Denman and Airan Berry, two former Green Berets who participated in a failed raid last year from neighboring Colombia and former US Navy Matthew Heath, who is being held on allegations without report.

The six men were convicted of embezzlement last year in a trial marred by delays and irregularities. They were sentenced to between 8 and 13 years in prison for a never-executed proposal to refinance some $ 4 billion of Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral. Maduro then accused them of treason. They all pleaded innocence.

Pope Francis has also pushed for the liberation of men. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State for the Vatican, sent a letter last fall to then-American Ambassador to the Vatican Callista Gingrich mentioning a letter from the representative of the Holy See in Caracas to the Venezuelan authorities calling for the clemency.

Parolin was due to travel to Venezuela, where he was previously Ambassador of the Vatican, to witness the beatification on Fridays of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a 19th-century Venezuelan physician known as the physician of the poor. But Vatican No.2 canceled the trip at the last minute, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

We wish our beloved Tomeu was on a plane to the United States with unconditional freedom, but we are very grateful for this positive step made possible by Governor Richardson and his team, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the State Department, the Vatican and other allies. around the world, Tomeu Vadell’s family said in a statement.

AP writer Gisela Salomon in Miami contributed to this report.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

