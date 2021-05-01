UK over 6 billion rent arrears





The UK government is under pressure to address the £6 billion overdue lease crisis and stop legal disputes between commercial tenants and landlords before the temporary eviction ban ends next month.

“If the government does nothing, there will be blood on the carpet. What you need is one landlord can fully trigger payment requirements and the entire company can collapse,” said Kate Nicholls, head of trade agency UKHospitality.

The ban has prevented evictions since it was introduced in March 2020, but ended on June 30th.

UKHospitality said in a letter to housing secretary Robert Jenrick, seen at the Financial Times on Friday, “The landlord has a moral obligation. . . To concession rent to a forced closure business”.

It is proposed that the government should extend the eviction grace period to December so that businesses can recover after closure, and develop a judgment process for the share of losses between tenants and landlords, with at least 50% of their rental debt amortized.

Hospitality and retail are among the sectors most affected by the epidemic, which has been closed for a long period of time.

UKHospitality estimates that the hospitality business owes £2 billion in rent, and 40% of buildings are still negotiating current unpaid rents with landlords. An additional 20-30% said they were still discussing how to settle their debts from last year’s lockdown.

Ministers have asked tenants and landlords to view the six potential ways ahead, with filing deadlines by Tuesday. This can range from simply ending an eviction ban to a binding judgment process for landlords and tenants.

British Land, Land Securities, and a group of landlords headed by the British Property Federation submitted their own offer on Thursday. They argue that businesses have to pay rent from the end of June. By the end of June, time trading will resume in accordance with the government resumption plan.

They also propose that they will protect unpaid rents accumulated after March 2020 and protect tenants by the end of 2021, giving them time to reach an agreement on amortization, deferral or payment.

If an agreement cannot be reached, the landlord proposes a binding arbitration procedure. Mark Allan, Landsec’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We need something that will ultimately bring people to the table.

Hospitality firms claim that they must pay rent immediately after they are allowed to fully reopen on June 21, combined with business rate holidays ending at the end of June, which could be an obstacle to recovery.

Peter Thornton, chief financial officer at Piano Works, which runs two pubs in London, said the rent was £687,000 arrears and had not agreed with the two landlords when and how to pay the money. “There is tremendous financial risk when we come back and trade. . . We are at the mercy of the landlord,” he said.

David Abramson, chief executive of commercial real estate consulting firm Cedar Dean, said the problem is serious, especially for small businesses that don’t have the resources to hire advisors to negotiate with their landlords.

Several large corporations, including New Look and The Restaurant Group, have gone through administrative procedures forcing landlords to cut rents. However, two higher court rulings over the past two weeks have ruled that tenants, including Sports Direct, Mecca Bingo, and Cineworld, have to pay arrears.

