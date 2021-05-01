UNICEF warns children of’serious consequences’ due to UK fund cuts | World news





The United Nations Children’s Organization has warned of serious consequences for vulnerable infants around the world after learning that the UK plans to cut its core funding by about 60 percent to 16 million.

Joanna Rea, director of advocacy for UNICEF in the UK, says the government knows it is difficult for the government to decide where to cut its overseas aid budget because of the economic blow from the epidemic.

“But we didn’t want these cuts to fall on the shoulders of children around the world,” she told Sky News.

UNICEF said in a statement posted on its website that through its key funding, it will be able to quickly respond to the most pressing “education, protection and health needs” of children affected by the coronavirus epidemic last year.

“These funding cuts will have serious consequences for children.”

This cut is part of a move by overseas, federal and development offices to cut more than £4 billion in annual foreign aid budgets after the government decided to reduce its aid spending target from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income.

Many charities and UN agencies are affected, and the real impact on lifesaving programs to address health, education and development emergencies in the world’s poorest countries is slowly emerging.

UNICEF said it had informed on Friday that the UK government plans to reduce its core funding this year from £40 million to £16 million in 2020.

“We are deeply concerned about this decision.”

Rea said the impact of the cuts is still being resolved, but the UK is one of UNICEF’s biggest donors.

“There is no good time to cut back on support for children, but doing so in the midst of an epidemic becomes much more difficult for children around the world,” she said.

The agency expects further cuts in other areas of funding that address specific topics such as water, sanitation, sanitation and education, and bilateral projects involving individual states.

“We are very worried about what that means,” said Rae.

In a statement, the UN agency said, “It is too early to fully understand the impact this and future UK cuts will have on UNICEF programs. But we are concerned that children in the world’s worst crises and conflicts will suffer. Results.”

UNICEF will continue to cooperate with the UK on a joint agenda for children around the world, adding that it hopes the government will fulfill its commitment to “as soon as possible” to spend 0.7% of national income on foreign aid.

UNICEF said the core funding allows the agency to “exist on-site before, during and after an emergency, directing resources for children where they need it most.”

