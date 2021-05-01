Kabul on alert as deadline for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan set





An Afghan National Army soldier sits in the back of an army vehicle at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 21, 2021. REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail

The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan warned on Saturday that it would be a mistake on the part of the insurgents to attack foreign troops still present in the country after the May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed to last year with Taliban militants.

US Army General Scott Miller’s comments followed what a US forces spokesperson described as “ineffective indirect fire” at a Kandahar airfield that caused no injury or damage. The Taliban did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their involvement in the incident.

As part of a February 2020 deal between former US President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban, foreign forces were to withdraw from the country by May 1, while the radical Islamist group delayed its attacks on foreign troops and bases. But US President Joe Biden announced last month after reviewing the situation that forces would remain in the country for months after May, withdrawing by September 11.

Kabul was ready for a Taliban reaction on Saturday, with visibly increased military presence and security at checkpoints. A security source said the Afghan capital was on “high alert” as military patrols and security were stepped up in the country’s main cities.

In a video posted on Twitter by a spokesperson for US forces in Afghanistan following Saturday’s incident in Kandahar, General Miller said it would be a mistake to move on to attack foreign troops.

“Make no mistake, we have the military means to respond forcefully to any type of attack against the coalition and the military means to support the (Afghan) security forces,” he said.

Violence against Afghans has intensified in recent weeks, killing more than 100 members of the Afghan security forces. A massive explosion in eastern Logar on Friday killed dozens of people as they broke their fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

It was not known who was behind the attack, but the government blamed the Taliban for saying they were investigating the matter. Read more

The Taliban responded to the Biden administration’s decision with fiery rhetoric and threatened consequences, boycotting a crucial conference in Turkey scheduled for last month to help revive Afghan peace talks.

Official and Taliban sources say contacts were maintained in an attempt to bring the Taliban back to the negotiating table and agree to the expansion of the foreign troop presence, but no extension announcement was made on Saturday.

SERIOUS THREATS

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on Saturday that the passing of the deadline meant that “this breach of principle has paved the way for (Taliban fighters) to take whatever countermeasures they deem appropriate against the occupation forces “.

But he added that the fighters were awaiting the decision of the Taliban leadership.

Earlier in the week, Mujahid told Reuters that conversations were continuing, saying: “Talks between the United States and the Taliban and … within the Taliban leadership are underway whether or not to prolong this. “

Washington also warned that if foreign forces were attacked during the withdrawal, they would defend themselves “with all the tools at our disposal.”

Experts said the Taliban’s threats should be taken seriously, but a number of factors meant large-scale attacks on foreign targets could be avoided, as the Taliban continued negotiations.

“We cannot rule out attacks,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington. “That said, the Taliban are less likely to attack foreign forces now that they know there is a specific date they will leave.”

NEGOTIATIONS IN PROGRESS

Prior to May 1, sources said there had been a wave of meetings as negotiations with the Taliban on the extension of the deadline continued.

US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had met with Taliban political bureau chief Mullah Baradar in Doha, a Taliban spokesman said on Friday.

Also on Friday, on the eve of the agreed deadline, envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States held meetings with Taliban officials and Afghan government negotiators in the Qatari capital. The Taliban said they have discussed the peace process and their request to remove Taliban leaders from the sanctions lists.

Sources also said that a delegation of Taliban political leaders visited the Pakistani capital Islamabad this week.

Two Taliban sources and an official source said the negotiations revolved around the proposed extension of the deadline in exchange for the US not being involved in Afghan military operations against the Taliban; get the Taliban to commit to joining the Turkish conference again if they were given an agenda on what would be discussed there; and maybe declare a ceasefire for the next Eid holiday.

Pakistan’s foreign office did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

