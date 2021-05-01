UK only records 7 Covid deaths and 1,907 new cases





He said Britain had recorded only seven Covid deaths and 1,907 new cases on Saturday, official figures said.

There were 15 deaths and 2,381 new infections on Friday, and 32 deaths and 2,061 cases last Saturday.

Currently, nearly 15 million people have been fully vaccinated, and 34 million have been vaccinated at least once.

According to statistics from the National Statistical Office, the total number of infections has been lower than at any point since the beginning of September, and infections have continued to decline for five weeks.

ONS said that 1 in 1,010 people in the UK had COVID-19 in the week ending April 24.

The low number of cases and high immunization rates mean that the decontainment roadmap will not be hindered.

The next phase of the reopening will take place on May 17th and some overseas travel and indoor dining will be resumed.

The Department for Transport issued a statement after missing a deadline stating which countries will be included in the upcoming green travel list.

The government has not missed the deadline. We always said that on May 17th we will check if overseas travel can resume and which country will belong to which country by early May.

This determines the passenger’s travel requirements.

The Task Force is committed to protecting public health while re-starting travel abroad in a safe and sustainable way, allowing family and friends to reunite and businesses to thrive again.

An overseas travel traffic light system will be introduced next month, with countries marked in green, orange or red depending on case number and vaccination rate.

The Transportation Choice Committee said the government should publish a list of countries by May 1 at the latest.

Beginning Tuesday, nursing home residents no longer need to be quarantined for two weeks after leaving their accommodation for a walk or returning to visit a loved one’s garden.

However, those leaving for appointments and night visits are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) removed the requirement for self-isolation for low-risk outdoor visits after being threatened by legal action by the charity Johns Campaign.

Activists say the rule encourages nursing homes to act illegally by false imprisonment, and families are barbaric.

Due to the change, when going out, residents must be accompanied by an employee or one of the two nominated visitors and follow social distancing.

They are not allowed to meet or go indoors in groups, except for the use of toilets and public transport.

It is understood that the tenant may dine outside in a restaurant or cafe with a caregiver or a nominated visitor if they agree in advance with the nursing home.

Residents can vote directly in upcoming local elections without self-isolation for the next 14 days.

