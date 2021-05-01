Cryptos Shadow Currency Increases Past Deposits From Most US Banks





Tether, the stable cryptocurrency backed one to one by fiat currencies, has surpassed $ 50 billion in circulation, a sum that is more than insured deposits at all but 44 of the thousands of U.S. banks.

This is a remarkable milestone for a token that is widely used as a form of payment in the crypto ecosystem, even as the eponymous private company behind it has undergone regulatory scrutiny for its opacity over where it holds the huge sum of reserves that support the token.

Tether is expected to release the first quarterly statement on its reservations to the New York attorney general this month. The disclosure is part of settling a long-standing dispute with state regulators over whether it actually has the reserves, but it’s unclear whether investors will get a glimpse of it.

Not that Tether investors seem to care anyway. The popularity of the token has only grown in the legal hubbub, as it has become the most traded cryptocurrency in the world, even surpassing the volume of market leader Bitcoin. Traders and speculators use it as a channel to transact on crypto-only exchanges such as Binance and to park assets to avoid extreme price volatility in the sector.

“In these offshore exchanges, Tether is the primary type of collateral and margin,” said Nic Carter, co-founder of researcher Coin Metrics. “Trading volumes are up and Binance’s volume is up. In order for traders to have access to these crypto-only exchanges, they often prefer a stablecoin like Tether. You can think of Tether’s offering as a transparent proxy for the balance sheet of both crypto-only exchanges as well as funds trading cryptocurrencies on those exchanges. “

Tether Skyrockets market capitalization

In US dollars

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

About 66% of Bitcoin is purchased using Tether, according to data tracker CryptoCompare. And the use of Tether is likely to expand as Coinbase Global Inc., the largest crypto exchange in the United States, plans to allow stablecoin to be traded on its Coinbase Pro platform.

The quarterly report will be released in New York in May, according to Stuart Hoegner, general counsel for crypto exchange Bitfinex and Tether. The companies, based primarily in the British Virgin Islands, have moved in without admitting or denying any wrongdoing.

When the settlement was announced, New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “Bitfinex and Tether recklessly and illegally hedged massive financial losses to keep their plan going and to protect their bottom line. Tether’s claims that its virtual currency, backed entirely by US dollars at all times, was a lie.

The cryptosphere experienced a few ripples following colonization, with the amount of Tether created continuing to increase after the announcement. Market participants are anticipating a similar reaction regardless of what this quarterly report reveals.

“The fact that Coinbase is adding it tells you everything you need to know,” said Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital.

– With the help of Shahien Nasiripour

