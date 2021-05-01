Withdrawal from Afghanistan begins official start of endgame by US and NATO





The last 2,500 to 3,500 US troops and about 7,000 Allied forces will be gone by September 11, although Western diplomats in Kabul say July 4 is the goal.

The final phase of ending America’s “war forever” in Afghanistan after 20 years officially began on Saturday, with the remaining US and NATO troops withdrawing by the end of the summer.

President Joe Biden had set May 1 as the official start of the withdrawal of the remaining forces of around 2,500 to 3,500 US troops and around 7,000 NATO troops.

Even before Saturday, the Herculean task of packing had begun.

The military takes inventory, decides what goes back to the United States, what goes to Afghan security forces, and what is sold as junk food in Afghan markets. In recent weeks, the military has flown equipment aboard huge C-17 cargo planes.

The United States is estimated to have spent more than $ 2 trillion in Afghanistan over the past two decades, according to Brown University’s Costs of War project, which documents the hidden costs of US military engagement.

Defense Department officials and diplomats told The Associated Press the pullout involved closing small bases over the past year. They said that since Biden announced the date of the withdrawal from the end of the summer to mid-April, only about 60 service members had left the country.

The United States and its NATO allies went together to Afghanistan on October 7, 2001 to track down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the September 11 terrorist attacks who were living under the protection of the country’s Taliban leadership. Two months later, the Taliban had been defeated and Al-Qaida fighters and their leader, Osama bin Laden, were on the run.

In his withdrawal announcement last month, Biden said the initial mission was accomplished ten years ago when the US Navy SEALS killed bin Laden in his hiding place in neighboring Pakistan. Since then, al-Qaida has worsened, as the terrorist threat has “metastasized” into a global phenomenon that is unchecked by keeping thousands of troops in a country, he said.

So far, the United States and NATO have received no promises from the Taliban not to attack the troops during the withdrawal. Responding to questions from the PA, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the Taliban leadership was still considering his strategy.

The insurgent group continues to accuse Washington of violating the agreement it signed with Biden’s predecessor over a year ago. In that deal, the United States said it would withdraw all troops by May 1.

In a statement on Saturday, Taliban military spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the passing of the May 1 deadline for a full withdrawal “paved the way for the mujahedin (of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) to that they take any countermeasures they deem appropriate against the occupying forces.

However, he said fighters on the battlefield will wait for a decision from the leaders before launching attacks and that this decision will be based on “the sovereignty, values ​​and best interests of the country.”

Violence has increased in Afghanistan since the signing of the February 2020 accord. The peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which were part of the accord, quickly stalled. On Friday, a truck bomb in eastern Logar province killed 21 people, many of them police officers and students.

The Afghans paid the highest price since 2001, with 47,245 civilians killed, according to the Costs of War project. Millions more have been internally displaced in Afghanistan or have fled to Pakistan, Iran and Europe.

Afghan security forces are likely to come under increasing pressure from the Taliban after the pullout if no peace deal is reached in the meantime, Afghan observers said.

Since the start of the war, they have suffered heavy losses, with estimates ranging from 66,000 to 69,000 Afghan soldiers killed. The Afghan army has been hit by corruption. The United States and NATO pay $ 4 billion a year to support the force.

Some 300,000 Afghan soldiers are registered, although the actual number appears to be lower. Commanders were found to be inflating the numbers to collect paychecks from so-called “ghost soldiers,” according to the US watchdog who monitors Washington’s spending in Afghanistan.

Last year was the only year that US and NATO troops suffered no casualties. The Department of Defense says 2,442 US soldiers have been killed and 20,666 injured since 2001. It is estimated that more than 3,800 US private security contractors have been killed. The Pentagon does not follow their deaths.

The conflict also killed 1,144 personnel from NATO countries.

The Taliban, on the other hand, have been at their peak since their ouster in 2001. While it is difficult to map their gains and territorial seizures, they are believed to exercise control or wield absolute control over close proximity. half of Afghanistan.

“We say to the Americans who are leaving … you have fought an insignificant war and paid a price for it and we have also offered huge sacrifices for our release,” Shaheen told the PA on Friday.

In a more conciliatory tone, he added: “If you … open a new chapter in helping Afghans to rebuild and rehabilitate the country, the Afghans will appreciate it.”

In announcing the departure, Biden said waiting for ideal conditions to leave would force America to stay indefinitely.

In the Afghan capital and across the country, there are growing fears that chaos will follow the departure of the last foreign troops. After billions of dollars and decades of war, many Afghans are wondering if it was worth it.

