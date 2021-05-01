UK parking lot operator NCP pushes for restructuring to reduce rent





Would you like information on the European market? Every day in your inbox before opening. Sign up here.

The UK’s largest parking company, National Car Parks Ltd., is trying to cut rental costs in court proceedings after demand for parking facilities plummeted during the pandemic.

According to the company statement, the company has not reached an agreed deal with the property owner, but has received “significant support” and estimates that at least 85% of A1 landlords will support the offer. The first hearing on a restructuring plan (a British court proceeding introduced last year) is available to businesses struggling to reduce their debts without the support of a large number of creditors.

As the NCP tries to recover from the pandemic, a closer look is needed to avoid bankruptcy. Shareholder Park 24 Co., Ltd. said that it would stop financing the project in the event of a restructuring failure, according to a letter sent to the business operator.

In accordance with the plan, the management will remain in place while implementing structural reforms, rebalancing rents and exiting unprofitable parking facilities. The NCP said in an e-mail statement that it had already cut its workforce and utilized government support plans.

NCP’s revenue declined about 80% from its normal level during the period of full closure. Many downtown and train stations have said that the combination of increased flexible work and rapid growth in online commerce will not restore their pre-epidemic footsteps.

British companies struggling to maintain leases are increasingly looking for restructuring plans to cut costs. The London courts are expected to rule on a similar plan put forward by the gym operator Virgin Active for the first time next week.

Read more: Virgin active in court clash with landlord over rental plan

It’s at the Bloomberg Terminal before coming here.

Learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos