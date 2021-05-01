Airlines Pray For US Green List To Take Big Apple’s Breaks Off | Airline industry





In another scorching year for the aviation industry, the coming month of May offers some hope. The day of the red letter in the diaries of all UK airline executives is May 17, as of which international pleasure travel from Britain may be permitted. This week, ministers can finally disclose where and when holidaymakers can travel, with a green list of countries that can be visited without quarantine on return.

The Ministry of Transport insists it is on the right track to confirm, in early May, as promised, if the planes can take off and where to go. The decision will be informed by the Joint Biosafety Center, rather than airline economics, meaning it’s too early to predict destinations.

Speculation is nevertheless rife. Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: We had no indication on the list, but carried out our own assessments, based on what we know about government action. We see Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand as green, as well as Iceland and Israel.

For short-haul, low-cost airlines and most vacationers, the key question is how sunny destinations will be classified. EasyJets Johan Lundgren said last week, based on research from epidemiologists at Yale, that the data justified placing most of Europe on the green list.

But the biggest prize for British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and others is the United States. Enticingly, says Holland-Kaye, the United States is at dawn and this is the first big market we expect to arrive, and hopefully by the end of May.

The transatlantic air corridor, particularly London-New York, has long been the most lucrative in the world. Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised it would fully reopen on July 1. He said: I think people are going to flock to New York because they want to come back to life.

And global airlines are in dire need of resuscitation. Forecast global aviation losses in 2021 are now $ 48 billion (35 billion), according to an increasingly grim prognosis from the International Air Travel Association, above $ 126 billion in 2020. summer season will be crucial.

Aviation consultant John Strickland said: Summer is normally the time to put money in the pot. The airlines haven’t had the last summer season or the significant booking period you’ve typically seen since January to generate revenue now.

BA and Virgin are desperate to be able to open some transatlantic routes. There is no question of anyone making a profit, absolutely none. It would simply be a matter of making up for the loss of income so far.

But he warned: even if they do manage to operate some US routes, it will be primarily for leisure travelers. There will be no return to the heady days of business class cabins, which were once the main source of profit for these carriers.

Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer Juha Jrvinen released statistics highlighting the importance of the transatlantic route to the UK economy, as well as to Virgin, citing $ 273 billion in annual trade between the US and UK. Just on that London-New York route alone, he said, we would normally gain over 400m in turnover. And transatlantic made more than 1.5 billion in 2019, which gives the scale. This represented just over 50% of Virgins’ 2.9 billion total annual turnover in the last year preceding Covid; its total for 2020, announced last Friday, was only 868m.

The London-New York route alone was gaining more than 400m per year for Virgin Atlantic. Photograph: Matt Alexander / PA

But for this key road, the British decision is of course only half the battle. Whatever ministers announce on May 17, the main blockage on transatlantic travel stems from section 212 (f) of the U.S. Immigration Act, powers invoked by Donald Trump in March 2020 banning all non-citizens from fly to the United States, and held in place. by his successor.

Hopes that the United States would reopen to visitors this month have waned. Rune readers in the industry are now looking as far back as Independence Day on July 4, unless President Joe Bidens’ visit to the UK in June heralds an announcement of bilateral travel.

The airlines here still want the UK to now put the US on a green list, on a unilateral basis, allowing inbound tourists. Flights to the United States continue to take off every day, but with nothing comparable to the usual frequency, and cargo playing a significant role in their viability. Virgin still flies daily to New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami, but would normally operate five flights a day to New York only.

Meanwhile, a host of other issues remain to be resolved: Could proof of vaccination replace testing requirements? whether the government will fully publish the parameters of its criteria for each categorization of traffic lights; and how often the list will be revised. Airlines are eager to avoid a repeat of the list of rapidly evolving travel lanes for summer 2020.

The exasperation at the protracted uncertainty is not confined to the airlines. Huw Merriman, Chairman of the Commons Transportation Select Committee, said: Incredibly, passengers and industry still don’t know which countries they can visit and the requirements for doing so. Already, he said, the government was missing the bare minimum of planning that industry and consumers need. This uncertainty could cost people their jobs.

Airlines say it also means not much can change in the schedules on the date international travel is theoretically allowed. Giving us a one or two week deadline is of course impossible, Jrvinen said. Instead, he said: We don’t believe there is a big bang on May 17th in the actual flight. The big bang that we are hoping for is a big change in consumers’ confidence to feel comfortable when booking for the summer months.

