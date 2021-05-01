



London-UK has stepped up oversight of inbound overseas acquisitions in the country’s first major update to the screening process in 20 years in response to concerns that sensitive technology could leak to China and other countries.

The National Security Investment Act, enacted into law on Thursday, requires advance notice of overseas acquisitions in 17 sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, communications, defense, and energy. Governments can block any transaction that is deemed to pose a national security risk.

Companies that do not notify the government in advance will be fined 5% of global sales or £10 million ($13.8 million), whichever is greater. The government is expected to evaluate potential transactions within 30 business days.

This move comes amid spilling concerns over technologies affecting national security, especially to China.

Over the years, the UK has enjoyed a “golden age” of relations with China, primarily focused on economic interests. But it has changed. A group of conservative legislators formed a Chinese study group in April 2020 to reinforce their hardened view of Beijing.

In July of that year, the UK decided to ban equipment manufactured by China’s Huawei Technologies in high-speed 5G wireless networks. The National Security and Investment Law was presented to Congress in November.

China has far more advanced technology than Britain, and Britain cannot leave its security as a democratic state to the state, a conservative lawmaker said.

Telecom companies that do not exclude Huawei technology from 5G networks will face fines of up to 10% under the legislation in the British Parliament. © Reuters

China has made remarkable advances in 5G, AI and other important fields in recent years. There are concerns that Chinese companies could take away the skills of British companies acquired and eventually pose a threat to Britain’s national security. Long-term tensions with China and the US have led the UK to re-evaluate its relationship with Asian powers.

A separate telecommunications security bill is also being debated in Congress, which fines up to a tenth of revenue for the use of Huawei equipment.

However, the investigation of foreign investment in London goes beyond the new security laws.

The government announced last week that US chip maker Nvidia will conduct a national security review over plans to acquire British chip design house Arm. Competition and market authorities are already reviewing the potential impact of sales on competition.

These moves add to the hurdles faced by a deal between Arm’s Japanese parent company Nvidia and SoftBank Group in September.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said, “We want to support the thriving UK technology industry and welcome foreign investment, but it is appropriate to properly consider the impact of a transaction like this on national security.”

The UK, which left the European Union last year, is developing its own strategy for growth. In November, London opened a new investment office in an effort to attract capital in sectors such as technology and renewable energy.

