Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan





Kabul (AFP)

The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, following the September 11 terrorist attacks, targeted al-Qaeda in sanctuaries provided by the then Taliban government.

As the United States officially begins withdrawing its troops from the country on Saturday, ending its longest war, a timeline of the past two decades:

– ‘War on terror’ –

On October 7, 2001 – less than a month after the September 11 attacks that killed approximately 3,000 people in the United States – President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

The country’s fundamentalist Taliban Islamist regime housed Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda movement, which carried out the attacks.

The operation opens a military front in the American “war on terror”.

Within weeks, US-led forces overthrew the Taliban, in power since 1996.

About 1,000 US troops were in the field in November 2001, rising to 10,000 the following year.

– Forgotten war –

American attention was diverted from Afghanistan when American forces invaded Iraq in 2003 to oust dictator Saddam Hussein.

The Taliban and other Islamist groups are regrouping in their strongholds in southern and eastern Afghanistan, from where they can easily move between their bases in the tribal areas of Pakistan and start an insurgency.

In 2008, the American command in Afghanistan asked for more manpower. Bush sends additional troops and approximately 48,500 US troops are deployed.

– Peak of 100,000 soldiers –

In 2009, Barack Obama – elected president on electoral promises to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – brought the American deployment to about 68,000 people. In December, he sent 30,000 more.

The aim is to counter the growing Taliban insurgency and to strengthen Afghan institutions.

In 2010, more than 150,000 foreign soldiers were deployed in Afghanistan, including 100,000 Americans.

– Bin Laden killed –

Bin Laden was killed on May 2, 2011 during an American special forces operation in Pakistan.

– End of combat operations –

The NATO alliance ends its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014.

But 12,500 foreign soldiers – including 9,800 Americans – remain to train Afghan troops and conduct counterterrorism operations.

Security in Afghanistan escalates as the Taliban insurgency spreads, with the Islamic State (IS) group also becoming active in 2015.

In August 2017, the new US President Donald Trump canceled any US withdrawal schedule and again hired thousands of additional soldiers.

– Historic agreement –

After entering talks in 2018, the United States and the Taliban sign a landmark agreement in Doha on February 29, 2020.

It paves the way for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan by May this year – in return for insurgents offering certain security guarantees and agreeing to hold peace talks with the Afghan government.

Talks begin in September, but violence is escalating in Afghanistan and negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are largely stalled.

In the following months, there was an increase in high-profile killings, especially in Kabul, which officials blame the Taliban for, though the group strongly denies any involvement.

– Ending Washington’s longest war –

The troop figure at the end of Trump’s presidency in January 2021 had fallen to 2,500 as support for military action waned.

In April, new US President Joe Biden announced he would end Washington’s longest war by September 11, delaying a deadline agreed by Trump by several months amid a growing consensus in Washington that we can’t do more.

On April 29, NATO, backed by the United States, began withdrawing its 9,600-man mission in the country.

strawberries-eab / ds / jfx

2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos