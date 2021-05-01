3 UK’s best stocks to buy in May





I just don’t buy UK stocks because I think the value will go up in the short term. I think the best stocks to buy are stocks that can make a lot of money in the long run (more than 10 years).

Investing based on how a company’s stock price can perform in the short term is a risky business. If you signal that your trading conditions have deteriorated, your stock may unexpectedly drop in value. Anxious investor confidence in the reaction to broader economic development can also undermine the value of certain stocks.

That said, I think the next UK stock could be the best long-term stock you can buy today. And Id bought them in May as well because of the possibility of soaring stock prices.

Outdoor enjoyment

I think Ocean Outdoor could be a good stock to buy before it releases its annual results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company offers outdoor screens for businesses to advertise their brands and products. The indication that the advertising market is starting to recover is definitely a good sign for this UK stock trading statement. WPP, the FTSE 100 media agency, announced last week that all lines of business had grown again in the first quarter of 2021. I think the future of Ocean Outdoor is very bright. , Mobile internet and TV. So, future revenue growth can be disappointing.

Ryanair cabin crew passes through the airport.

Ready to take off

I think Ryan Air is one of the best stocks to buy in May. The company will release its annual results on Monday, May 17th. And at the moment, we don’t expect anything surprising from the report, as travel restrictions on major European markets are in place. But that doesn’t mean the UK airline share might not take off in May. Reports are circulating that European countries are negotiating to resume travel routes during the summer. A positive move on this issue is likely to push the stock price of Ryanair and his colleagues to the roof. However, if the Covid-19 infection rate worsens in the low-cost airline market, the stock price could fall sharply again.

The story continues

One of the best stocks without stress?

There is no doubt that buying stock of UK airlines like Ryanair involves some risk. The less stressful stock you should buy in May is Grainger. I don’t expect dramatic results when the company, one of the UK’s largest commercial lessors, announces its half-year performance on Thursday, May 13th. According to the latest financial data for February, similar rents increased 2.4% year-on-year in 2020. With the enormous shortage of rental properties in the UK, Grainger’s profits should also continue to grow. Despite the possibility of regulatory changes regulating the rental market, I think it’s the best long-term stock that can make a profit.

Three of the UK’s best stocks to buy in May first appeared at The Motley Fool UK.

Read more

Royston Wild has no position on the mentioned stock. Motley Fool UK has no position on the mentioned stock. The views on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations provided by subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners, and Pro. At The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a variety of insights makes you a better investor.

Motley Fool UK 2021

