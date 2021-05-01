The United States has obtained 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Medical ethicists say it should share with other countries





But it’s a drop in the bucket.

The United States has bought or contracted to purchase more than a billion doses of coronavirus vaccine. That’s enough to vaccinate the American population at least twice, with plenty of leftovers.

Medical ethicists have told CNN that the United States has a moral duty to share these doses with other countries. This is especially true, they said, now that the pandemic is relatively under control in the United States as countries like India have been overwhelmed by the virus.

“I think the United States is obligated to share vaccines with other countries,” said Keisha Ray, assistant professor and bioethicist at UTHealth McGovern Medical School in Houston, “especially countries that we might consider to be poorer countries or what we call underdeveloped countries. ”

Arthur Caplan, director of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine, agreed. He said the United States was “ethically obligated” to share vaccines, pointing to the “terrible death toll and the tsunami of hospitalizations taking place in many countries.”

“Morally,” he said, “we have to help”.

It’s a matter of when – not if

From an ethical standpoint, everyone should have access to protection against Covid-19, Kathy Kinlaw, associate director of the Center for Ethics at Emory University, told CNN.

She said many countries did not have access to vaccines due to “declining purchasing power for health care in general, but also for Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.”

“I think the United States is definitely in a position where we should share, absolutely,” she said. “It’s a matter of timing – I think it’s a real problem here.”

The United States isn’t just forced to share vaccines because of its resources, Ray said. Richer countries like the United States have historically profited by embarrassing other countries, she said, whether through government relations or colonialism.

“We went to other poorer countries, took their resources and we built our wealth on the backs of their resources,” she said. “And we’ve left them in a position where they can’t take care of themselves anymore.”

“Now we are able to give back, we are able to go out there and help these countries,” she said, like “paying our debt”.

All three agreed that it was right for the United States to control its viral epidemics before sharing vaccines. The pandemic is still a problem in the United States, Ray said, but conditions have improved dramatically.

“When you look at the United States and the global distribution of vaccines, you first have to ask yourself, is the United States able to help other people? their own people, in this case Americans, “she said. “So do we have the resources to share with other countries that are really struggling with the Covid pandemic? And simply, for now, the answer is yes.”

Caplan likened it to the rule for aircraft oxygen masks that flight attendants describe before take off: “Put on your own mask before helping others.”

“You have to stabilize your own nation before you help others,” he said. “And I think we’re there. I think we’re getting there now.”

US supply exceeds demand

A factor in the decision to release additional vaccines is the question of supply and demand – in particular, the fact that the former will soon overtake the latter in the United States, Kinlaw said. And that could mean it’s time to start shipping spare doses overseas, she said.

A recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation said the country as a whole “will likely reach a tipping point in vaccine enthusiasm within the next 2-4 weeks.”

“Once that happens,” the report says, “efforts to encourage vaccination will become much more difficult, presenting a challenge to achieving the levels of herd immunity that should be needed.”

Health experts have already warned of falling demand. An official in Mercer County in Ohio told CNN this month that officials are struggling to meet vaccine appointments. And earlier this week, Georgian officials announced they would shut down the state’s remaining eight mass vaccination sites on May 21.

The United States must continue to fight vaccine hesitancy at home and be responsive to people’s concerns, Kinlaw said. “But there certainly could be a time when there are people who won’t take the vaccine and we have an additional vaccine in this country, in which case it should be used and shared.”

Data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 30% of the American population is fully vaccinated. Experts like Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have estimated that the United States needs between 70% and 85% of the country to be immunized – either through vaccination or a previous infection. – to achieve collective immunity.

But even without reaching that crucial threshold, the United States has enough vaccines to share with other countries, experts said.

The United States could have around 300 million excess doses by the end of July, according to a recent report from Duke University.

“The richest countries in the world have blocked much of the short-term supply,” wrote Dr. Krishna Udayakumar and Dr. Mark McClellan, health experts at Duke. “At the current rate of vaccine delivery, 92 of the world’s poorest countries will not immunize 60% of their population until 2023 or later.”

Ray told CNN that the main problem in the United States is not one of supply. It is access to vaccines for poor communities, rural communities and communities of color – especially those who are black and Latin – and the lingering reluctance, largely among white and conservative populations.

“It’s education, public awareness and access issue,” she said. “We have other barriers that are not supply barriers. So we have the supply to help other countries.”

Global herd immunity will benefit everyone

It’s not just the right thing to do.

The United States and the world will benefit, especially if they want to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and the emergence of new variants, ethicists have said.

“If you don’t get these hot spots under control outside of the United States, they’re going to come back, probably with new dangerous strains that could harm our vaccines,” Caplan said. “It is both safe to do it and ethical to do it.”

Kinlaw also stressed the importance of collective immunity not only in the United States, but around the world.

“Epidemiologically, we should be working to suppress the virus and reduce transmission and decrease the continued course of the virus and its variants,” she said. “It’s going to be good for everyone.”

But vaccinations all over the world could also have economic benefits, Kinlaw said, allowing people to travel more freely and do business around the world.

“Beyond what is right, we can look at it in a practical way,” said Ray, “and we cannot have a country as big as India and as important to the world economy as India. not producing the goods we arrived at. rely on them for. ”

There are a lot of questions that will also need to be addressed when the United States shares vaccines, Caplan said, such as, “Who goes first? What are you doing in the country? Is it too late and better to send?” drugs rather than vaccines? “

He stressed the need to ensure that a country that receives doses from the United States distributes them fairly and to vulnerable people.

“One of the ethical challenges is, are we going to insist on equitable distribution in these countries? Or are we just going to give them the vaccine and let them give it to the military and the elite?” he said.

“It sounds good to say that we are going to help others, but it is simplistic, because some governments are corrupt,” he said. “Some governments have no other distribution plan than to give it first to their own leaders, rather than to those who need it.”

CNN’s Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos