Climate activists protest a road block across the UK





One uprising

Hundreds of people on Saturday protest the lack of government action on climate change.

Hosted by pressure group Extinction Rebellion (XR), this stunt sees individuals sitting alone on busy roads writing signs with a message about their fears of the future.

The protests began at 11 am on May 1, exactly two years after Congress declared a climate emergency.

38-year-old Morgan Trowland stuck to the Londons Tower Bridge and forced London City Police to block traffic going south.

Billions terrified by #ClimateCrisis, humans and non-humans will die. I’m surprised many people accept this or feel helpless. I want to show to the onlookers that each of us has phenomenal power. Morgan, Civil Engineer, #RebellionOfOne at Tower Bridge pic.twitter.com/1ikoUPosMB

Britain’s extinct rebellion? (@XRebellionUK) May 1, 2021

Trowland, a civil engineer at Hackney in East London, said: I am afraid that the climate crisis, humans and non-humans will kill billions of people.

I am surprised that many people are accepting this or feel that they have no power to change the process. I want to show to the onlookers that each of us has phenomenal power.

Mr. Trowland was later arrested and charged with obstructing the highway.

Another man is holding a placard, blocking the Black Friars Bridge. Billions of people will starve to death while our government refuses to cope with the climate crisis.

Bing Jones, a 68-year-old retired NHS doctor, blocked Sheffield’s road.

He said: I’m scared of the fact that our climate targets are empty promises.

We have a target for 2050, but we are still increasing our emissions today. The government has made an unacceptable Covid mistake. I am afraid they will get worse in the climate crisis.

He added: I am desperate. I write, lobby, and support green politics, but I don’t see anything really happening.

So today I am sitting on the street with a sign saying that I am scared. Sorry to disturb ordinary people, but I don’t know what to do.

Nurse Andrea Muntiu, 36, blocked traffic in his hometown Ipswich.

She said: People will be wondering what the nurse is doing sitting on the road with a placard. They’ll be wondering how this will affect my career or if I’m going to have trouble with the police.

I know the dangers, but I think I have a moral obligation to warn people about the catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis.

She added: We can still change the situation and ask the government to act now and protect what we have.

Lynda Duffill, 53-year-old mental health trainer and volunteer manager in North Pembrokeshire sitting on the road in Haverfordwest, said: I am afraid of the future of the next generation. I work with young people and have two adult children.

They deserve a life free from the challenges that climate collapse can bring.

Protests were held in cities and cities across the country, including Nottingham, Birmingham, Oxford, Bradford, Newcastle and Swansea.

In a statement, XR recently announced plans to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 despite carbon reduction targets with Boris Johnson, but said the UK government is moving too slowly.

It has cited several reports that the UK will not achieve its goals unless the minister takes prompt action.

Mini Road Block in Manchester (XR/PA)

XR spokesman Gully Trilogy said the government was adept at making positive headlines, but accused it of not having plans to achieve its goals.

Bujak said: According to the UN Peoples Climate Survey, 81% of British citizens believe they are in a global emergency.

The government should delegate the National Citizens’ Conference on Climate and Ecological Justice. Because even if politicians are afraid to face the truth, ordinary people are ready to act.

Saturday’s protests coincided with several protests against police, crime, sentence and court bills.

The bill was drawn up in part in response to previous destructive action by the XR and Black Lives Matter movements.

The proposed legislation would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or annoying, and those convicted would face fines or imprisonment. can.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said: The right to protest is the cornerstone of our democracy, but the use of destructive and dangerous tactics has been increasing in recent years.

He added: This new move will not prevent people from demonstrating and exercising citizenship to hear opinions, but it will prevent massive chaos so that the silent majority can live their lives.







