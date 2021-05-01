South Asians at greater risk from second virus wave





London

Britain’s South Asian community is at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to other ethnic groups, a new study found.

The study, published in the Lancet Medical Journal on Saturday, found that all ethnic groups in Britain were affected disproportionately during the first wave of the pandemic.

However, these differences narrowed in the second wave, as South Asians were found to be more likely to contract the virus.

“I am concerned about the widening gap between South Asian groups. This underlines the urgent need to find effective precautions tailored to the needs of the UK’s racially diverse population,” said Dr. Rohini Mathur, lead author of the study.

“The fact that inequality in South Asian groups worsened in the second wave compared to the first wave, suggests that more aggressive and customized interventions are needed to meet the needs of these communities.”

Studies show that during the first wave of March-September 2020, almost all ethnic groups were at high risk of infection, hospitalization, and death.

The second wave, from November 2020 to February 2021, showed that communities in Bengal, India and Pakistan are at greater risk than other groups.

Due to the causes of this imbalance, the study looked at social factors such as standard of living, income, and household size.

The study concluded that South Asian communities have more households when compared to black, Asian, white, and other groups.

The imbalance between wealth and income means that many people in South Asian communities cannot afford to work from home or have not offered such options from their employers, the study found.

As a result, they said they had to move and work outside, which increased their vulnerability.

The study cited the UK’s 2011 census and showed that 21% of the South Asian group live in multi-generational households, much higher than 7% of the white group.

“In general, living in a highly networked community with multi-generational households is a huge social benefit.

“But in the case of an epidemic, it can increase the risk of infection in young or working-age adults, who can bring the virus into the house and potentially endanger older people.”

The study was the largest, supported by the Medical Research Council, and involved a team of scientists from the University of Oxford and the University of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London.

They analyzed medical data from 17 million adults across the country and compared it to data from the first and second waves of the pandemic.

