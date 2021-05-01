Iran negotiator: based on agreements so far, US oil sanctions, banks would be lifted





Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday that Tehran expects US sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted on the basis of the agreements so far in talks. Vienna, Iranian media reported, while Washington again downplayed the prospect of an imminent breakthrough.

Russia and the Western European powers, meanwhile, have given contrasting accounts of the task ahead in talks to bring Iran and the United States back into full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal, as the talks were suspended for six days.

“Sanctions … on the Iranian energy sector, which include oil and gas, or those on the auto industry, financial, banking and port sanctions, should all be lifted on the basis of the agreements reached so far. “said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. told by Iranian state media.

Araqchi did not say how the sanctions would be lifted or how Tehran would respond to Washington’s demands and revert to its commitments under the deal.

“We will negotiate until the positions of the two sides come together and our demands are met,” he said. “If they are met, there will be an agreement, otherwise there will naturally be no agreement.”

Asked for comment, the US State Department referred to earlier statements, including remarks on Friday by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said the talks were taking place in an unclear location.

“We have seen the willingness of all parties, including the Iranians, to speak seriously about the restrictions on sanctions relief and a way back into the JCPOA,” Sullivan said, referring to the Comprehensive Plan of Action. joint, the title of the nuclear agreement.

“But it is still not clear whether this will lead to a deal in Vienna,” he said.

The State Department also referred to the remarks of State Department spokesman Ned Price on Thursday, when he said the parties were “not about to make a breakthrough” and that there was “potentially a long way to go”.

President Joe Biden is seeking to reverse the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. Trump has reimposed sanctions on Tehran and Iran has responded by violating many of the agreement’s limits on its activities nuclear.

Talks began last month in Vienna with the other parties to the deal – Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany – meeting in the basement of a luxury hotel and US based in another hotel across the street. Iran has refused to hold direct meetings with US officials.

“We have a lot of work and little time left. Against this background, we would have hoped for more progress this week,” senior diplomats from so-called E3 – France, Britain and Germany said in a statement.

Officials said they hoped to reach an agreement by May 21, when an agreement between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog on continued monitoring of certain Iranian nuclear activities is due to expire.[[[[

“We have not yet reached agreement on the most critical points. Success is by no means guaranteed, but not impossible,” they added.

Russian Ambassador to the UN nuclear watchdog Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters after a meeting of the remaining parties closing the third round of talks that breakthroughs in the coming days. He said talks would resume on Friday.

“We just have to continue the diplomatic work day by day, and we have every reason to hope that the result, (the) end result, will be successful and it will happen very soon, in a few weeks,” Ulyanov said. , one of the most optimistic voices in the talks.

The breakdown in talks was widely expected as diplomats said officials from several countries were also involved in the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in London which will start on Monday and end on Wednesday.

In his remarks, Araqchi said, “There are individuals and institutions that have been specifically sanctioned and their (American) list is long. Discussions on the list are still ongoing.” He added that under what had been agreed so far, more than the majority of the list would see the sanctions lifted.

