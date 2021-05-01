Fed resuscitated U.S. economy during COVID-19 pandemic





Historic investor Warren Buffett said on Saturday that the US central bank should give thanks for supporting the economy in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Berkshire Hathaways’ annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually and exclusively live by Yahoo Finance, Buffett applauded the Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell, for specifically supporting the corporate bond markets Americans in the spring of last year.

The economy collapsed in March [2020], Buffett said. It was resuscitated in an extraordinarily effective way by the actions of the Federal Reserve and, later, on the tax front, by Congress.

Buffett added that federal government actions have helped businesses prepare for the impact, as the initial spread of COVID has forced businesses to scramble to raise funds.

Berkshire Hathaway was among many firms that turned to debt issuance as the stock market fell in late February and early March last year, issuing a $ 500 million 10-year bond on the 4th March 2020.

The appetite for corporate debt dried up soon after, prompting the Fed, weeks later, to create several liquidity facilities that would accept investment grade commercial paper and debt over the medium term. .

[Read: A glossary of the Federal Reserve’s full arsenal of ‘bazookas’]

By entering the debt market as its own counterpart (via separate vehicles with investments in US Treasury stocks), the central bank hoped to not only support markets, but also give private players the confidence to deliver. their own liquidity.

[The Fed] took a market where Berkshire couldn’t sell bonds the day before and turned it into a market where Carnival Cruise Lines, a day or two later, issued a corporate debt record, Buffett said. Businesses are losing money, businesses have been shut down. It was the most dramatic move you can imagine.

The Fed had bought individual corporate bonds and corporate bond ETFs until December 31, 2020, racking up billions in debt as part of its efforts to instill confidence in corporate finance markets.

The story continues

These purchases included more than $ 40 million in debt issued by Berkshire Hathaway, covering its insurance, finance and energy businesses.

Buffett applauded Powell for his speed and determination to prop up the corporate debt market, adding that his persistence in securing more tax support was also helpful to the federal government’s relief efforts.

Buffett also said at the Berkshire Hathaways meeting last year that each of those people who issued bonds in late March and April [2020] should send a thank you letter to the Fed.

The Oracle of Omaha added that the Fed and the government have contributed to the economic rebound, estimating that 85% of the US economy now appears to be in high gear.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering Fed, Economics and Banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube and reddit

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos