Dealing with Vietnam brings the UK closer to the trans-Pacific trading group.





A trade agreement between Vietnam and the UK came into force as the British government continued its attempts to join the 11 countries’ transpacific economic block.

The Free Trade Agreement was signed at the end of December, two days before Britain completed its withdrawal from the European Union, but came into force on May 1.

The joint statement posted on the UK government website repeats the two countries’ “strong and growing bilateral trade relations” and “strategic commitment to global trade, free flow of capital and investment”, the agreement “including machinery. It includes $7 billion in trade.” “Machine devices and medicines” are produced in the UK, and “cell phones and parts, clothing, shoes and fish” are produced in Vietnam.

The agreement also includes “high level of intellectual property rights” referring to Vietnamese agricultural products such as “Scotch Whiskey, Scottish Farmed Salmon, Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream” and “Toc Wu Cha, Buon Ma Thuot Coffee, Hai Hau Rice and Rice”. Protection” is included. Phu Quoc Fish Sauce. “

After deciding to leave the EU, the UK had to agree on its own trade alliance, and now, along with Australia, Brunei and Canada, to join a Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Transpacific Partnerships (CPTPP) of 11 countries, including Vietnam. I’ve been lobbying. , Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Singapore.

The CPTPP, which has been operating since 2018, was agreed in 2016, but evolved from a proposal for a transpacific partnership that was not ratified after President Donald Trump withdrew from the United States at the time. In 2019, the unified economy of 11 member states accounted for 13% of world GDP.

Liz Truss, Britain’s Minister of International Trade, did not hide the country’s desire to join the CPTPP. In February, she told Congress that this was “an important part of the government’s broader trading strategy,” and last weekend she had a three-day face-to-face negotiation with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, and negotiations between the two countries are expected next month.

“We’ve already done business with Canada, Mexico and many CPTPP countries, so this is another step towards broad access to one of the fastest growing regions in the world,” he said last weekend.

“The future of UK companies, whether the whiskey industry, the automotive industry, our fantastic financial services or the digital industry, is one of the fastest growing parts of the world. So we need more access to these markets.”

China is also considering whether to join the CPTPP.

