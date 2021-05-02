North Korea says Biden’s policies show US intention to be hostile





A North Korean soldier looks south as a South Korean soldier stands guard in the Truce Village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on the 28th. August 2019. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji / Pool

Recent comments by US President Joe Biden and members of his administration show that he intends to maintain a hostile policy towards North Korea that will require a corresponding response from Pyongyang, northern officials said on Sunday. -koreans.

The officials’ comments came in a series of statements released by the state-run KCNA news agency, after the White House said on Friday that US officials had completed a months-long review of North Korean policy.

In a statement, a foreign ministry spokesperson accused Washington of insulting the dignity of the country’s top rulers by criticizing the human rights situation in North Korea.

The criticism of human rights is a provocation that shows the United States “is preparing for a full confrontation” with North Korea, and will receive a response accordingly, the anonymous spokesperson said.

In a separate statement, Kwon Jong Gun, director general of the US Department of Foreign Affairs, cited Biden’s first political speech to Congress on Wednesday, where the new president said nuclear programs in North Korea and in Iran were threats that would be addressed. by “diplomacy and severe deterrence”.

Kwon said it was illogical and infringed on North Korea’s self-defense right for the United States to call its defensive deterrence a threat.

Biden’s speech was “intolerable” and “a big mistake,” Kwon said.

“His statement clearly reflects his intention to continue to apply the hostile policy towards the DPRK as it had done by the United States for more than half a century,” he said, using the initials of the official name of North Korea.

As part of the policy announced Friday, Biden has taken a new approach to pressure North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a big deal with the leader. North Korean Kim Jong Un, the White House said.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately comment on the latest North Korean statements.

In Sunday’s statement, Kwon Jong Gun said that the US talks on diplomacy are aimed at covering up its hostile acts and that its deterrence is only a means of posing nuclear threats to North Korea.

Now that Biden’s policy has become clear, North Korea “will be forced to push for corresponding measures, and in time the United States will find itself in a very serious situation,” he concluded.

In a third statement, Kim Yo Jong, a senior government official and sister of leader Kim Jong Un, sharply criticized South Korea for failing to prevent defector activists from launching anti-North Korea pamphlets.

A group of activists in South Korea said on Friday it had launched balloons in North Korea carrying dollar bills and leaflets denouncing the Pyongyang government, defying a recently imposed law banning such releases after complaints from the North .

“We regard the maneuvers committed by human waste in the south as a serious provocation against our state and we will examine the corresponding actions,” Kim Yo Jong said.

Last year, North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea, after Kim Yo Jong led a campaign to criticize the leaflet’s launch.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos