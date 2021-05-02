



A new study, led by Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace, will help us understand how effective daily contact testing is for people who have come into contact with COVID-19 positive cases. It is used as an alternative to self-isolation.

Coronavirus testing will be conducted daily on 40,000 people who have come into contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19. This new government-funded study aims to gather evidence on safe alternatives to self-isolation for those who: Is designed. Contact information for positive COVID-19 cases.

If successful, a study led by the UK Health and Security Administration (including Public Health England and the NHS Test and Trace) could provide evidence to help reduce the amount of time those who come into contact with COVID-19 positive cases have to self-isolate. Parts of the economy and society are reopened through roadmaps. Shortening the period of self-isolation from 10 days prevents individuals from missing out on work, while at the same time being able to participate safely in society.

Movements conducted across the UK are based on research pilots conducted in businesses, hospitals and schools. Since December, more than 200 schools, more than 180 schools, and more than 800 individuals have participated in daily test pilots, which have proven effective in detecting Covid-19 cases that would not have been discovered while reducing the need for people to self-isolate. The pilot participant received negative daily test results and was able to safely reduce the time spent on self-isolation.

Currently, anyone notified through the NHS Test and Trace to the contact information of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate for 10 days. For asymptomatic contacts, the new study aims to see if people are tested daily to see if they can replace the need for self-isolation.

Close contact of a COVID-19 patient is contacted by phone and a 7-day lateral flow test (LFD) is sent. Contactors must test themselves every morning for 7 days. Anyone who is judged negative and has no symptoms is exempt from the duty of self-isolation on the same day and can leave home and perform essential activities.

You should do another test the next morning to see if you need self-isolation on the day or if you still need to be exempt. Individuals must comply with current restrictions, including following the rules for hands, faces, and space, and only those who are officially registered in the research study are exempt from general legal obligations.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Matt Hancock said:

With about 1 in 3 people showing no symptoms, regular testing is already playing an important role in regaining our lost freedom. It quickly finds positive cases, identifies new strains, and suppresses outbreaks.

At all stages of this pandemic, the British public made great sacrifices, including self-isolation, when requested. This new pilot could change the dial in favor of us by giving people who are contacts in positive COVID-19 cases a viable alternative to self-isolation and allowing people to continue working and living their lives.

Along with the phenomenal progress in vaccine launches that have administered more than 48 million vaccines so far, rapid testing has allowed us to do what we all love again.

Beginning on Sunday, May 9, the study provides people in the UK who have been identified with positive cases and close contact with the opportunity to participate in the study if they are 18 years of age or older without COVID-19 symptoms. I am not getting full-time education.

The purpose of this study is to compare the two approaches to routine contact testing to determine future transmission potential. The study will take the form of two randomly isolated groups, one of which will undergo a PCR test once and request self-isolation for 10 days. The second group of participants will receive 2 PCR tests and 7 LFDs daily.

Ahead of its official release, the study has begun collecting evidence of the effectiveness of daily contact testing while the prevalence of COVID-19 is still present in the current community.

Professor Isabel Oliver, Director of Research and Director of National Infection Services at Public Health England, said:

Isolation is difficult when coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, but preventing the spread of the infection is still very important. This study will help determine whether a daily test of contacts can be deployed to ensure that the transport chain is stopped while potentially reducing the need for self-isolation.

Since contact in cases is at a higher risk of infection, testing is a very effective way to prevent further spread. This research plays an important role in evaluating daily contact testing and how testing approaches can evolve.

It helps keep infection rates low as about 1 in 3 people show no symptoms of COVID-19, and regular screening along with vaccines and social distancing relieves restrictions. Everyone in the UK can now use the LFD to quickly test twice a week for free. Since the introduction of the rapid test, 145,765 COVID-19 positive cases have been found, but have not been found by other means.

Strong surveillance programs have been in place since the end of February, and regular testing can help determine the level of the virus circulating in the community. This daily testing study is part of the government’s efforts to control the virus and accelerate its return to normal, safe and secure. Only those who are officially registered in the research study are exempt from general legal obligations.

End

Note to editors

Anyone identified as a contact by NHS Test and Trace can participate in the study. This does not include people identified as contacts through the NHS COVID-19 app or through unofficial channels. You can participate in the following cases:

No symptoms of COVID-19 Living in the UK and not receiving formal education Not subject to quarantine regulations when entering the UK over 18 years of age

You are not allowed to participate if you have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for the VOC (variant) or variant under investigation, or if you become aware that the VOC or variant has been in contact within the known workplace or school listed below. The investigation is circulating.

MHRA has reviewed and contributed to the research protocol and is in contact with the research director. After the study, the results will be used to find an MHRA exception use authorization to launch a nationally self-use LFD for daily contact testing services.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said at a meeting on March 11 in the daily contact test: The daily testing approach may also provide other benefits in some situations (e.g., reducing the number of missed training days if used in school). https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sage-83-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-11-march-2021

According to recent analysis by NHS Test and Trace, the specificity of lateral flow test (LFD) is more than 99.9%. This means less than 1 false positive for every 1,000 lateral flow tests performed: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-analysis-of-lateral-flow-tests-shows-specificity-of-at- For a low prevalence of at least -999, a positive test result for LFD is more likely to be false positive, so we are mitigating this by asking people to check for a positive LFD result with a PCR test. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-reintroduces-confirmatory-pcr-testing Now everyone in the UK has access to quick tests twice a week for free. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/twice-weekly- Everyone in the UK can quickly test it. Rapid COVID-19 testing works well if it’s part of a broader strategy. The BMJ Analytical Report is a British Medical Journal (BMJ) paper that analyzes rapid testing for COVID-19, authored by Iain Buchan, academic professor at the CO-University of Liverpool, to best support rapid testing techniques such as PCR and side flow testing Review methods that can be used appropriately. Various COVID-19 testing strategies. See words at https://news.liverpool.ac.uk/2021/02/03/rapid-covid-19-tests-effective-if-part-of-wider-strategies-bmj-analysis-paper-states/ Please, NHS Testing and Tracking Senior Medical Advisor, Susan Hopkins for Lateral Flow Devices: All testing policies are continuously evaluated.

