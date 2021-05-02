Warren Buffett says unexpected strength in US economy benefits Berkshire





(Reuters) – Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway Inc was supported by a U.S. economy that was doing much better than predicted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, although investor euphoria is making it difficult deployment of liquidity.

Berkshire Hathaway President and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice President Charlie Munger speak at the Berkshire Annual Meeting, held for virtually a second year, in Los Angeles, California, United States, May 1, 2021 in this screenshot from live video. Yahoo Finance / Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALE. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Speaking at the Berkshires annual meeting, Buffett said the economy had been revived in an extraordinarily effective way thanks to the monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and the fiscal stimulus from the US Congress.

It got the job done, Buffett said. That economy, right now, 85% of it is spinning up a gear.

Buffett lamented how an influx of special-purpose acquisition firms and inexperienced investors hoping to quickly earn wealth has made the markets feel like a casino, making it difficult for Berkshire to deploy more of its pool of cash. cash of $ 145.4 billion.

But the 90-year-old has retained his optimism for the future of the company he has led since 1965, including after his departure.

We have seen strange things happen in the world over the past year, 15 months, Buffett said. It has reinforced our desire to find whatever is possible to make sure that Berkshire is, in 50 or 100 years, every piece of the organization and then some of what it is now.

REINFORCEMENTS

The annual meeting was held in Los Angeles, where Buffett joined Berkshires vice chairman Charlie Munger, 97, to answer more than three hours of questions from shareholders.

Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, Berkshires’ other vice presidents and potentially Buffett’s successors as CEO, also answered several questions.

Asked about their report, Jain said they don’t interact as much as Munger and Buffett, but talk quarterly about the companies they oversee.

Berkshire has abandoned its annual Shareholders’ Weekend in its hometown of Omaha, Nebraska for a second year, an extravaganza that normally attracts around 40,000 shareholders.

But Saturday’s meeting, broadcast online on Yahoo Finance, was kind of what you loved about Berkshire, said Steve Haberstroh, partner at CastleKeep Investment Advisors in Westport, Connecticut. It’s a little less about learning new things and more about remembering old things.

Many of Berkshires’ dozens of operational units, which include Geico auto insurance and the BNSF railroad, have rebounded as anxiety over COVID-19 wanes, more people get vaccinated, checks stimulus are spent, trade restrictions are relaxed and confidence in the economy grows.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% from January to March, according to an earlier government estimate. Some economists predict that the economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in nearly four decades.

Buffett admitted that the takeover made its decision last year to pull out stakes in the four major US airlines – US, Delta, Southwest and United – seemed untimely.

Munger, meanwhile, played down fears that Congress and the White House could raise the corporate tax rate to 25 or 28 percent, saying it wouldn’t be the end of the world for Berkshire.

Shareholders have rejected proposals forcing Berkshire to further disclose its efforts to tackle climate change and promote diversity and inclusion in its workforce.

But the two proposals received around a quarter of the votes cast, suggesting greater dissatisfaction than historically demonstrated by Berkshire shareholders. Buffett, who controls nearly a third of the Berkshires’ voting power, opposed both proposals.

Saturday’s meeting came after Berkshire said first quarter operating profit rose 20% to around $ 7 billion, while net profit, including investments, stood at 11 , $ 7 billion.

ATTENTION, SPACES AND ROBINHOOD

But there were signs that Berkshire had become more cautious of the markets.

As Berkshire repurchased $ 6.6 billion of its own shares between January and March, the pace of buybacks has slowed.

Berkshire also said it sold $ 3.9 billion more shares than it bought, although it still owns $ 151 billion in shares in just two companies, Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp. .

Buffett acknowledged that low interest rates have made Berkshires $ 140 billion in insurance funds, which he uses to invest and make acquisitions, less valuable.

He also said the growth of PSPCs, which make private companies public, has made buying entire companies expensive for Berkshire, which has not made a major acquisition since 2016.

He’s a killer, Buffett said, referring to PSPC. We probably have $ 70 billion or $ 80 billion, maybe something like that, that we like to put to work, … but we won’t have the chance to do it under these conditions.

Berkshires executives also criticized business apps like Robinhood, with Buffett saying they encouraged a gaming boost and Munger saying it was truly horrible that something like this would attract investment from a civilized man and citizens. decent. This is deeply wrong.

Buffett stood by Apple, calling the iPhone maker an extraordinary company with must-have products, and admitted he made a mistake by selling a small percentage of Berkshires shares at the end of Last year.

At the end of the meeting, Buffett said the odds were very, very good that next year’s meeting would include shareholders again.

We can’t wait to meet you in Omaha, he said.

