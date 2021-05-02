UK-based doctors are helping remotely in India by supporting’weary and overgrown’ medical staff.





Doctors based in the UK are helping India handle the massive increase in Covid-19 cases by providing remote assistance to doctors in India.

India set a new global record of 401,993 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected people to 19.1 million since the pandemic began.

Members of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) have intervened to provide support to India as the country’s healthcare system struggles to cover the weight of the case.

The British government announced this week that it would send essential oxygen equipment to India.

On Thursday, 120 oxygen concentrators from the UK’s surplus medical supplies arrived in Delhi, with an additional 280 oxygen concentrators expected to arrive on Friday morning.

But Professor Parag Singhal, a member of BAPIO, said they also need support from Indian doctors who are working too hard to cope with the new wave.

He told Sky News: We are going to do as much as we can in the form of a fundraiser to send our equipment in the form of an oxygen concentrator to create capacity for the ICU bed.

So it’s one workflow but we are also trying to provide assistance to weary colleagues in India. Doctors are too stretched and working too hard.

For patients who do not need critical care, British-Indian doctors offer remote consultations.

It is also helping to analyze the results of tests conducted by Indian hospitals to reduce the backlog of unprocessed tests.

Professor Singhal told Sky News: A lot of people are getting scans, but the (results) are not reported in a timely manner.

The second is that the hospital has two patient groups. One is a patient who is seriously ill and needs ICU care, and the other is a patient who is less ill.

To date, 250 volunteers from BAPIO have been involved in telemedicine projects, and the organization says it is targeting 1,000 people.

It also plans to raise £500,000 to support assistance programs in Indian hospitals.

Professor Singhal said one of the big problems is that many people in India are in panic and are making presentations in hospitals when they can manage their illness at home.

The problem is that this seems to be a panic mode, he said.

So people are lining up for the bed, but with the doctors in India here, with the right advice through the network of doctors, they can be managed at home, thus reducing the burden on the hospital.

Health Minister Matt Hancock told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that the situation for Indians was terrible.

Details of further assistance will be announced by the UK government next week.

Additional reporting from the press association

