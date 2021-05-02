Protests Against 9 Police Forces Arrested In London





Police arrested nine people participating in protests held in London on Saturday, demanding the government cancel a bill that boosts police power.

More than 1,000 people marched through central London, shouted “Kill the Bill” outside government buildings, and danced to the music played on the bus.

According to a police statement, nine people were arrested and the police said they were “continuing” with protesters gathered in a park in south London after the march.

Similar protests took place in England and other cities across Wales. In Bristol last March, protesters and police clashed for several days.

Under the new legislation, the British government wants to strengthen its police force to block non-violent protests that have “significant destructive effects” on the public or parliament.

The bill will target the actions of groups like Extinction Rebellion, environmental activist Extinction Rebellion, who organized large-scale protests to block bridges in recent years and whose members are stuck on commuter trains.

London’s Tower Bridge was cut off in one direction for an hour when extinct protesters were stuck on the road on Saturday.

On Saturday, many protesters don’t believe the police will protect themselves, and the new law said the new law would give authorities too much power to stop politically awkward protests such as Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion.

30-year-old therapist Jade Rea said, “I’m really scared that they want to protest an arrestable crime.”

She added, “I don’t think there is a good reason for that because the concept of protest is meant to get people’s attention and get people’s attention that urgent things are going on.”

London police were criticized across the political spectrum last March for handling a vigil in memory of the suspected killer, Sarah Everard.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

