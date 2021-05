SpaceX makes US crew’s first splashdown in the dark since Apollo 8

CAP CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) SpaceX will attempt this weekend the first American splashdown of returning astronauts in the dark since the Apollo 8 moon shot in 1968.

The Elon Musks company is targeting the hours before dawn on Sunday to bring back three astronauts from NASA and one from Japan, after dangerously high winds scuttled two earlier attempts.

The astronauts, only the second crew to fly on SpaceX, will leave the International Space Station on Saturday evening aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule that transported them last November. They will aim for a splashdown 6 and a half hours later, around 3 a.m. in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City, Florida.

SpaceX brought back a stationary cargo capsule with a dip in the dark in January. This adds to NASA’s confidence for an overnight homecoming, said Rob Navias, a spokesperson for the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

SpaceX did lots of dress rehearsals and spent a lot of time with nightly recoveries, he said.

Navias said the timeslot provides the best weather conditions for the next few days.

The capsule carrying the three Apollo 8 astronauts, the first men to fly to the moon, plunged into the Pacific near Hawaii before dawn on December 27, 1968.

The Russians also had a crew splash in the dark, in 1976. The two-man capsule could not dock at the Soviet Union’s Salyut 5 space station as planned and had to make a hasty return, ending up in a partially frozen lake in Kazakhstan in the middle of a snowstorm. It took the recovery teams hours to save the cosmonauts.

Even with the early hour, the Coast Guard promises to have more patrols to keep tourists at a safe distance. One Sunday afternoon in August, boaters invaded the capsule that parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico with SpaceX’s first crew.

The departure of Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker from NASA and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi will leave seven aboard the space station. Their replacements representing the United States, Japan and France arrived last weekend in their own SpaceX capsule for a six-month mission. The other three crew members, an American and two Russians, were launched into a Russian capsule from Kazakhstan three weeks ago.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos