Hoxton debuts’Hox van’ road trip in UK and abroad





Trendy hospitality brand Hoxton once again proved to be an innovator with the launch of the Hox campervan road trip in the summer of 2021. Jenny Southan Report

Following the success of last year’s glamping concept Camp Hox in rural Oxfordshire in England, Hoxton designed its own luxury campervan inspired by the interiors of a trendy hotel.

Hox Vans (VW T6), which can be booked from May 27 to September 27, 2021, each have a double bed and children’s bunk bed, Hoxton linen and towels, empty toiletries, Roberts Radio, Origin coffee machine and freshly prepared. Provided. A well-filled refrigerator with ground beans, Minor Figures oat milk, complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks, camping chairs, bikes, portable barbecue, and a breakfast box for the first morning are also provided. The company even designed its own Hoxton playlist for the event. The fact that Hoxton packaged this experience into a three to four day road trip so you can book it on weekdays or longer has created a much better idea. In four destinations in the UK, Netherlands, France and California, the weekend starts and ends smartly at the Hoxton city center hotel. The route is planned in advance, so you don’t miss any beauty spots, and a camping ground (included in the price) is also organized so you just have to go in the evening and have dinner. #vanlife just got easier. With the epidemic and people’s thirst for nature and liberation, it was only a matter of time before hotel brands appeared on the glamping and road trip trends. In this case, Hoxton made four itineraries to choose from in the first “Roll on Rolling Hills” starting and ending in London, starting in southeastern England. Hoxton says: British Adventure is a four-day excursion that first takes you to East Sussex, cruises along the coast, visits secret local attractions, stays in the meadows of working farms, and joins pigs, donkeys, and ponies for your neighbours. Tour the oldest villages and local vineyards in England.

“Then head over to the Kent Riviera, gaze at the oysters and a drop of local fizz, the starry sky, stay cozy by the campfire, and then head back to London’s Hoxton Southwark to spend the night in the city. “Don’t worry about planning. After trying and testing all of the best extraordinary attractions, beaches, picnics, picnic spots, and local lunch recommendations, we put them together in a suggested itinerary. Follow the tee or use it as a springboard for your own ideas. ”

The California itinerary starts at the Hoxton DTLA Hotel in Los Angeles, along the coast to Santa Barbar and Paso Robles, and the Dutch road trip starts at the Hoxton Hotel in Amsterdam and begins with Robbenoordbos, Friesland, Sleenerzand, Deventer and Veluwe. Finally, your trip to France begins at the Hoxton Hotel in Paris, bringing people to Normandy and then back. Martina Luger, Hoxtons’ top marketing office, said: Last summer we gathered Camp Hox in record time and it was incredibly popular and well received. We love the idea that you can take a Hoxton experience outside your walls and explore what it looks like. You can curate not only the space, but the entire adventure planned by Hoxton for your guests.

“This year’s campervan experience strives to celebrate the idea of ​​going on exploration again and responds to what people really want and need now. We can’t wait for the adventure to unfold.

Prices

UK: Weekdays (Mon-Fri) 795 or weekends (Thurs-Mon) 895 for 2 adults sharing a VW T6

California: $1,200 Monday-Thursday or $1,275 Friday-Month

France: Mon-Fri 900 or Thu-Mon 975

Netherlands: Tue-Sat 875 or Fri-Tue 975

What’s next? Trend report you can download here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos