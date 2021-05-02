NKorea warns US of ‘very serious situation’ following Biden speech





North Korea has warned that the United States would face a very serious situation because President Joe Biden made a big mistake in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intention to maintain a hostile policy against him.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

May 2, 2021 at 4:44 AM

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea warned on Sunday that the United States would face a very serious situation because President Joe Biden made a big blunder in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and by revealing his intention to maintain a hostile policy against him. .

Last week, Biden, in his first speech to Congress, called North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs serious threats to US and global security and said hell was working with his allies to resolve these problems through diplomacy and severe deterrence.

His statement clearly reflects his intention to continue to apply the hostile policy towards the DPRK as it had done by the United States for more than half a century, said Kwon Jong Gun, a senior official in the North Korean ministry. of Foreign Affairs, in a press release. The DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name for the North.

Certainly the US CEO made a big blunder in light of the current point of view, Kwon said. Now that the opening speech of the DPRK’s new US policy has become clear, we will be forced to press for the corresponding measures to be taken, and in time the United States will find itself in a very serious situation.

Kwon has still not clarified what action North Korea will take, and his statement could be seen as an effort to pressure the Biden administration when shaping its North Korean policy.

The White House said on Friday administration officials had completed a review of US policy toward North Korea, saying Biden planned to deviate from the approaches of his two most recent predecessors as he he was trying to stop North Korea’s nuclear program. Press secretary Jen Psaki did not detail the findings of the review, but suggested the administration would seek common ground between Donald Trump’s big deal and Barack Obama’s strategic patience approaches.

Kwons ‘statement did not mention Psakis’ comments.

After a series of high-profile nuclear and missile tests in 2016-17, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launched summit diplomacy with Trump over the future of his growing nuclear arsenal. But that diplomacy remains stuck for about two years due to differences in the amount of sanctions relief North Korea could earn in exchange for limited denuclearization steps.

In January, Kim threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and build more high-tech weapons targeting the Americas, saying the fate of bilateral ties would depend on whether or not he abandoned his hostile policies. In March, it conducted short-range ballistic missile tests for the first time in a year, although it still maintains a moratorium on larger weapons launches.

If Pyongyang agrees to operational-level talks, the starting point for negotiations would be a freeze on North Korean testing and the development of nuclear capabilities and delivery systems, said Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul. . If, on the other hand, Kim avoids diplomacy and opts for provocative tests, Washington will likely expand sanctions enforcement and military exercises with its allies.

Also on Sunday, an unidentified spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry pledged a strong and distinct response to a recent State Department statement that he would lobby to promote the Kim regime’s accountability for its plight of dramatic human rights. He called the declaration a preparation for a full confrontation with us.

Kims’ powerful sister Kim Yo Jong also criticized South Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflets thrown across the border by a group of North Korean deserters in the south. Group leader Park Sang-hak said on Friday he sent out 500,000 leaflets by balloon last week, in defiance of a controversial new South Korean law that criminalizes such action.

We regard the maneuvers by human waste in the South as a serious provocation against our state and we will consider the corresponding measures, Kim Yo Jong said in a statement.

She accused the South Korean government of winking at the leaflets. South Korean officials said earlier that they were checking to see if Park was really floating the leaflets and that they would handle the case according to the law.

Easley said North Korean statements by Kwon and Kim Yo Jong show Pyongyang is trying to drive a wedge between South Korea and the United States ahead of the May 21 summit between Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae- in.

