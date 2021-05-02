Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: the spokes are losing again





ST. PETERSBURG manager Kevin Cash also doesn’t like seeing how well his Rays are doing at home plate, Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Astros, the latest example of their staggering futility.

The 3-for-their-last-54 failure with runners in goal position. The four consecutive games with two points or less and 19 (of 28 in total) with less than five. All eight players hit .212 or worse.

It all culminated in their third straight loss, fifth in their last seven games and seventh in 10, bringing them down to 13-15.

It’s hard to see our guys go through this, Cash said. They wear it on their sleeves, as they have been for too long.

It is not difficult to watch. You know what guys do, they come in, the job they do, they do whatever they can to get out of it. It just isn’t easy.

But if you’re expecting the Rays to make some big changes, whether it’s getting new players, new coaches, or a new approach, you’re not going to like what Cash has said they’re going to do.

We have no other choice, we were going to stick with that, he said. These are our guys. Were going to stay with our guys. Were confident they were going to get out of it.

I wish I could choose the match or the round or whatever. But we were confident that we had the hitters and the offensive skills here to pull us out and get us started in the right direction.

This includes sticking to the way they do things.

As for changing anything like the philosophy or the thought process, I don’t think that’s the right way to go, Cash said. “I think, let’s trust what has done us good in the past. Try to keep doing it. Be as consistent as possible.

It’s getting good shots to hit. Try to deal damage when you get it. And when you don’t get them, try not to spread out and let the pitcher chase or a soft touch on throws out of the crease.

Money isn’t the type to get cute trying to get the team out of the crunch. He won’t let his kids do the batting order, or pick names in a hat, or set it up like former manager Joe Maddon once did in 2014, using player positions to match the number. phone call in Tommy Tutone’s song, 867-5309 / Jenny.

Cash believes in the process and in the players, acknowledging that they are pressing but confident that they will fight to get through it together.

While it’s easy to focus on the Rays’ abysmal performances with runners in the 5-for-60 (.083) scoring position on the field, an AL-worse 46-for-240 (.192) for the Cash season sees it as a bigger post.

It’s confusing, but that’s how it is sometimes, he says. We can focus on the runners in the scoring position, who just weren’t putting the guys on the base in the clip who were able at the moment.

Part of the credit has to go to the pitch they faced, but the onus is on the Rays to resolve and overcome it.

When starter Josh Fleming gave up three runs in the first inning on Saturday, it felt like the game was out of reach, which he pretty much was.

The Rays had a shot in the seventh, with two and one out, but Randy Arozarena failed. They got another in the ninth when Brandon Lowe made a single and Arozarena walked. Joey Wendle and Yandy Diaz groundouts got a point at home, but Yoshi Tsustsugos’ groundout ended it.

It’s frustrating, said Wendle. I think everyone is feeling it right now. As a unit, we all expect better from ourselves, especially from this host family.

It was a difficult time. I don’t really know any other way to put it. Not really good bats. Here and there there was little luck, but overall it was not very good. We expect more from ourselves.

