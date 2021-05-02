Britain has already reached its limit. Boris Johnson’s scandalous pile doesn’t help with the problem.





Dominic Cummings, his former chief adviser, recently said, “The prime minister’s plan to get donors to pay for renovations secretly is likely to be unethical, stupid and illegal, and almost certainly violated the rules regarding the proper disclosure of political contributions.” Said.

Government officials are concerned that Cummings, who left the government in November due to a struggle for public power, is preparing for his revenge as the election would be held. If last week was to pass, numerous scandals are distracting the public from the vaccine launch, the biggest success since Johnson’s inauguration.

One of the places where this can cause great damage to Johnson is in Scotland. The Prime Minister already knows that Scottish voters are unlikely to elect more than the parliamentary majority in favor of independence. The only question is how much the union party will be defeated, including its own Conservatives who want to remain in England.

Johnson doesn’t realistically need Scottish votes to win the general election, but the growing demand for independence is extremely embarrassing for anyone who has given himself the title of “Confederate Secretary.”

In order for Scotland to actually become independent, Johnson had to agree to a referendum, as in 2014, with a 10% margin vote in favor of Scotland’s remaining in the UK.

Johnson has so far rejected a second referendum and reminded the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), which rules Scottish politics, that they agreed that the 2014 vote will be a one-generation event. However, the stronger the dominance of SNPs and other separatist parties, the more problematic it is to simply ignore their demands.

However, if Scotland leaves England, there will be inevitable complications.

“In the case of Brexit, this process took place according to the steps outlined in Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union. There is no equivalent process in the British Constitution.” .

This means that in the case of an independent vote, the British and Scottish governments will instruct officials to set up a negotiation framework, time frame, and agree on how the talks will go.

However, as McEwen points out, political leadership on both sides must respect the process by which things can get complicated.

“Of course, agreeing to the negotiation process won’t make things easy. The relationship may not be friendly, and both sides will have their own interests to protect in the negotiations and the wider political arena,” she says.

It is likely that negotiations will be held with the Scottish government to come up with the best idea of ​​dividing shared assets based on population and other practical considerations. Many nuclear submarines, for example, are in the waters of Scotland. Home somewhere else.

It is unlikely that the British government will accept this, at least under Johnson. “This government is full of Brexit veterans who are superior to their bigger partners,” said Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester.

Independence opponents argue that this leaves Scotland at the mercy of Westminster’s hostile government, and there is no guarantee of fundamental questions such as the currency they will use, the assets and institutions they can hold, and what kind of borders there will be. England.

“Independence is the wrong solution for Scots, not because of the economy and the inevitable costs, but because it’s based on the erroneous claim that the Scots have less in common with others than uniting the British people,” Eddie says. Barnes, former Director of Communications for the Scottish Conservative Party.

It’s not the only debate among nationalists, but the point of the SNP claim is that after Britain left, it could eventually rejoin the European Union. SNP’s Kate Forbes said Scotland was “out of the huge single European market, which, contrary to our will, is seven times the size of the EU and the UK.” She believes, “By taking full control of the power of independence, along with our abundant resources, we can mimic the success of an independent state of a similar size like Denmark.”

It’s hard to think of the greater humiliation that Johnson endures than seeing Scotland leave England and return to the EU as the leader of the 2016 Brexit campaign and self-proclaimed defender of the Commonwealth.

Brexit has drawn people into the independence movement, and the SNP knows that Scotland’s forced secession has rapidly evolved the debris north of the border.

As one senior SNP adviser explained, the independence movement is no longer a working class dissident “rabbit”, but a new political home for Scotland’s wealthy and extroverted voters.

“In 2014, Tories told Scots that opposing independence was the only way to ensure EU citizenship. Now we are a responsible global citizenship party,” said SNP adviser.

It’s wise for SNP leader Nicolas Sterren and her infantry to pledge re-entry, but asking for Johnson’s permission to vote is a bit of a dreamlike dream.

What is being debated less widely is whether Brussels is willing to send them back in. Forbes is optimistic that Scotland will have an easier signup process than most countries. “I was within the European Union and, by definition, followed all the rules for almost 50 years.” . ”

There are some advantages to this claim, as even Johnson is unlikely to leave Scotland, which is desolate enough, to meet the EU’s candidacy standards. In other words, it will probably match what the institution currently has, have a functioning democracy, and among other things, it will be in a state of being able to support itself economically as it joins the union.

However, this overlooks other political obstacles that may arise in Brussels, which will ultimately be a political decision.

First, if there is a need for post-Brexit Irish border negotiations, the border issue will become very complex and the EU may be reluctant to reopen it.

Second, it creates a blueprint for other separatist movements across Europe. The most obvious example of this is the Spanish autonomous region of Catalonia, where opposition leaders are arrested and protesters are violently attacked by Spanish police.

However, EU officials personally say that the Brexit saga, which ends with a part of the UK returning, is a very tempting story for those who want to prick Johnson’s eye. Some believe that it would be beneficial for the EU to have nuclear power other than France to build consensus on a common defense policy.

So, while Sturgeon’s European dream is a bit more complicated than some argue, Johnson’s coalition of enemies could seriously damage the legacy of a man who shook his career in Brussels and created a wrecked ball against the UK. Hostility may be sufficient. .

Obviously, as long as Johnson rejects Scot’s vote, this is all hypothetical. If after next week the Scottish Parliament is actually dominated by a pro-independent party, it is difficult to predict whether the Prime Minister’s insistence will be political aid or hindering across the UK.

“There is a long way to go until the next election in 2024, and without the EU Johnson needs a new enemy to appeal to his base,” Ford said. “Scotland is pretty much perfect because many British voters think the Scots get a lot from the Commonwealth and get a little annoyed with their complaints.”

One way Ford sees Johnson that this will be wrong is when cutting off demand arouses dissatisfaction in a way that makes life in Scotland hostile.

McEwen believes that this problem might expose Johnson politically because the problem won’t go away.

“It’s likely to stand out in the next British general election. If the SNP once again wins the overwhelming majority of Scottish seats in that election, it could be a significant force in the House of Representatives, and it could be much harder to ignore, especially in the scenario. It’s a place to balance power,” she says.

Of course, given that recent employees who have been working specifically on this question have left the company, this is somewhat off the beaten track and probably not before Johnson’s mind. However, even members of his government are personally concerned that after Brexit, the Alliedist Johnson’s action to unify the country will trigger a series of events leading to Scotland, which will eventually lead to a departure from Britain.

