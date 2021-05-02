May Day March activists call for U.S. immigration reform, demand path to U.S. citizenship, celebrate workers’ rights





CHICAGO (WLS) – People around the world, including in Chicago, took to the streets on Saturday to fight for fair working conditions.

The rally in Chicago was also aimed at defending immigrant families as local activists made another push for immigration reform and called for citizenship for undocumented migrants.

Several hundred people started at Union Park and ended up in Federal Plaza.

“No one is from this country unless you’re like a Native American, so everyone has literally come here from somewhere else, so we have to respect that, and we have to honor it,” Fernando Martinez said.

Saturday’s call to action is part of an annual May Day rally and march organized by several grassroots organizations. The event is to celebrate workers rights while demanding immigration reform.

“Now is the time for relief. Undocumented migrants live in fear,” said Bassen Kawar, political director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

A domestic worker said she had been undocumented for 20 years and was terrified of being deported.

Immigration advocates have said the system is broken.

“They have to find a way to legalize. They work hard. They deserve it. That is why we are here, to fight for all,” said Irasema Soriano, Mujeres Latinas en Accion.

President Joe Biden has called for a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Some groups estimate that more than 400,000 immigrants live without legal status in Illinois alone.

“We are tired of waiting, tired of the lies and broken promises of these politicians, tired of being political pawns,” said Min Hee Cho, HANA Center.

Hundreds of people gather for a rally in Union Park before marching towards Federal Plaza. They also demanded the return of 2,000,000 deportees, the release and reunification of families at the border and the responsibility of the police.

“Moving forward, we are reforming the immigration system and separating it from the criminal justice system. Why? It is tearing families apart,” said US Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, (D) IL-4th District .

Activists said their work was far from over. They plan to continue to pressure local officials, law enforcement immigration officials and lawmakers.

