Republican Susan Wright tours the US House in Texas





AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Republican Susan Wright of Texas, the widow of the first congressman to die after contracting COVID-19, qualified for a run-off at the US House for the seat of her late husband on Saturday evening.

But who she’ll be dealing with is left too soon to call. With nearly all the votes counted, Republican Jake Ellzey led Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez by 354 votes in the race for the second second round in Texas’ 6th Congressional District, which has long been GOP territory.

Ellzey is a state lawmaker who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 and carried the support of former Texas Governor Rick Perry. This is the second time Sanchez has come forward for the seat after losing to Ron Wright in 2018.

The date of the second round has not yet been announced.

Just weeks after his second term, Representative Ron Wright died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 67 years old and also battled lung cancer. Susan Wright, a GOP activist, was quickly seen as a favorite after entering the race and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump days before the election. She led with over 19% of the vote.

The North Texas District includes the burgeoning corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth, but it also extends to the rural counties that have helped the GOP maintain control. But Trump also saw his support for the district plummet in last year’s election, bringing the district just three points, a steep drop from its double-digit advantage in 2016.

Sanchez was among 10 Democrats in the running, but the race hardly caught the party’s attention nationally after his massive expectations for Texas in 2020 collapsed.

Most of the running Republicans had made blatant appeals to Trump and his supporters in a race that at times felt like a typical Texas GOP primary. The only exception was Michael Wood, a combat veteran whose campaign was a first test for Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is trying to lead a revolt in his party away from Trump.

But Wood saw few voters respond to his call to reject Trumpism, hovering around 3% of the vote.

