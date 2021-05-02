



Contrast can no longer be done. Here in the UK, Liverpool’s 3,000 clubbers danced on indoor DJ sets as part of a pilot to test the safety of a large event as the country gradually resumed. In cities like Delhi, Covid patients are struggling to keep their family members alive desperately to find hospital beds in the healthcare system shattered by India’s secondary wave. As experts have warned for months, the epidemic is evolving into the story of two health crises. Wealthy countries like the United States and Britain are suffering terrible deaths, but they are getting quick vaccinations, as the end of this nightmare seems to be just around the corner. For low- and middle-income countries, the situation is getting worse.

New analysis of Observers this weekend shows that the burden of Covid-19 deaths is shifting to poor and middle-class countries. India and Brazil are in the middle of a second, catastrophic wave that is rapidly spreading to neighboring countries Nepal, Bangladesh, Peru and Colombia. Of course, the biggest difference is the only route out of the pandemic in vaccination. More than 1 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide, but 4 out of 5 of them have gone to high- and upper-middle-income countries, with only 0.2% being sent to low-income countries. In the UK, more than 34 million adults have their first dose, and 65% of them over the age of 18. In India and Brazil it is only 9.2% and 13.8% of the population, respectively. In the world’s poorest countries, it is about a fifth.

The greatest risk for the UK is that vaccine-resistant strains occurring elsewhere are generating a third wave here.

Global efforts to redistribute vaccines more equitably fall far short of what is needed to adequately contain the virus. The original ambitions of the Covax program were too humble. At least 20% of each country’s population has made healthcare workers and those who are clinically vulnerable to be vaccinated by the end of the year as a top priority. However, progress toward that goal turned out to be very slow. Only one-fifth of the Oxford/AstraZeneca doses Kobas estimated to supply to the country by May were actually distributed. India is a major producer of vaccines in the southern part of the world, and its own Covid crisis will further reduce supply to the poorest countries.

Wealthy countries, such as the UK, with an abundance of vaccine supplies, have ordered a total of 500 million units and need to increase their donations. Ethical obligations couldn’t be stronger. Here we are already enjoying the greatest liberation. You no longer need to constantly worry about loved ones who are clinically susceptible to the virus. Life is slowly returning to getting closer to the top. Countries with fragile healthcare systems across the southern part of the world and lack of economic resources to withstand blockades face months or years of a wave of this virus, where it kills hundreds of thousands of people. Many of these deaths can be avoided if high-income countries strive to distribute the vaccine.

Apart from its ethical obligations, it is also the selfish work of Britain to stop the epidemic as quickly as possible. If the virus spreads to other countries, there is a risk of mutations resulting in the emergence of more contagious, lethal, and vaccine-resistant strains. Conventional vaccines are already less effective against some strains. Tracking outbreaks is almost impossible because in many countries the capacity to track strains is small. The UK’s greatest risk is that vaccine-resistant strains occurring elsewhere are causing a third wave here, leading to more deaths and economic hardships. According to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, no one is safe until everyone is safe.

There are some suggestions on the table. In more than 100 countries, including India and South Africa, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is urged to stop patenting vaccines during the pandemic. Brown is working at a mid-June summit to convince G7 countries to commit to a $60 billion vaccine and healthcare funding program for low-income countries. One thing is clear. All wealthy countries must agree on urgent collective action to ensure more equitable access to vaccines and to protect their citizens and vulnerable populations around the world.

But what was once led by Britain has become a terrible example for the rest of the world. It is true that we are one of the larger financial contributors to the Covax program, but the contributions dwarfed by Boris Johnsons’ decision to violate the 2019 Declaration to Maintain International Aid Spending. Instead, he cut it by more than 4 billion per year. This would harm the war against Covid and prolong the epidemic. Funding for critical coronavirus research programs, including one that tracks coronavirus mutations in India, has been cut by 70%, and funding for water, sanitation and sanitation programs that are critical to controlling Covid. 80%. The cuts will lead to the avoidable death of the child. The polio eradication fund has been cut by 95%, the family planning services fund by 85%, and the girls’ education fund by 40% in four years already.

Its cruelty is immeasurable. Savings are nothing more than an error in the rounding of the government’s annual budget, but it will cause incalculable difficulties and sufferings across the southern part of the planet. Covid-19 is the latest health emergency showing how interconnected the world is. It is not only the poorest countries in the world that pay for it if countries like the UK don’t put more effort into international aid as well as the distribution of vaccines.

