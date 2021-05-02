UK Coronavirus Live: Travel Green List Revealed This Week





When overseas travel resumes on May 17th, an official announcement will be made on Friday as to which countries will be included on the safe list.

Officials said last week’s speculation that the list could include resort islands such as Ibiza, Mallorca and Canary.

In the traffic light system, countries are rated red, orange or green according to case number and vaccine rate.

Read more

Those returning from the Red Country must complete the hotel quarantine upon return.

Travelers returning from the green country must undergo PCR testing when returning to the UK, but self-isolation is not required.

Real-time updates Show latest updates 1619947540 Russia reports 8,697 new Covid cases

Russia reported 8,697 novel coronavirus cases, including 2,699 cases in Moscow, and has been an official national count since the epidemic began with 4,823,255 cases.

The government’s coronavirus task force said 342 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in the past 24 hours, and Russia’s death toll has risen to 110,862.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics maintains a separate aggregate and reported tolls of more than 225,000 people from April to February 2020.

According to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistical agency released on Friday, Russia recorded excess deaths of more than 400,000 people from April 2020 to March 2021.

1619946011 Foreign Minister urges patience in the battle of Covid, longing for a hug

Foreign Minister Dominic Rab called for caution, arguing that in the final stages of the fight against the coronavirus, there is a little more time left until all legal restrictions on social interactions are removed.

He spoke to Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday. We know people want to go a little faster, but in reality we’re pretty sure it’s the smart way to take steady action in the lockdown.

Now it was really on the verge of turning a corner and I said we didn’t want to see lost gains and canceled sacrifices, so I think we still have to be careful.

By the time we reach June 21st, almost all social restrictions will be lifted, leaving a little more time to go, but we have the right to do so with care.

The process is really over if you wish, and there are two more steps we will take, but I think it’s exciting when considering the release of the vaccine. It made people think about social interactions as well as things like hugging loved ones that they couldn’t do for a while.

I think we should be careful and make sure we don’t lose any gains we’ve got if we want in the last lap.

Lisa Nandy wants to know that people can make everyday life easier.

Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy said he is very welcome to the government as they are looking for ways to get people back to normal sooner.

When asked at Sophy Ridge on Sunday if the Labor party supports a plan to prevent quarantine if people who have come into contact with people who test positive for coronavirus are tested daily, she said: In particular, we can live a normal life because we have long been concerned about the economic impact of quarantine measures on people.

But she said she wants to make sure that the new steps taken by the Labor party to follow science have not revealed progress so far.

Ms Nandy added: This is one of the reasons we regularly meet with Sage scientists to make sure they are solid and not take steps to unlock what people desperately want to see and need. Created through national vaccination efforts.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I think we can all see and feel, but it’s not there yet.

Dominic Raab warns of cautious approach to easing restrictions

Foreign Minister Dominic Rab warned in his final lab on the coronavirus that a prudent approach to deregulation is still needed.

He spoke to Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday. We know people want to go a little faster, but in reality we’re pretty sure it’s the smart way to take steady action in the lockdown.

Now it was really on the verge of turning a corner and I said we didn’t want to see lost gains and canceled sacrifices, so I think we still have to be careful.

Almost all social restrictions will be lifted by the time we reach June 21st, so we have a little more time to go, but we do so with care.

I think if we want in the last lap, we have to be careful and make sure we don’t lose any gains we’ve earned.

Indian state imposes restrictions

Nearly 10 Indian states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions, despite the federal government’s hesitation to block the country.

Eastern Odisha Province has announced a two-week blockade joining Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal. Other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, have imposed night curfew or weekend closures.

The Indian Express newspaper reported on Sunday that the Covid-19 Task Force recommended the federal government to impose a state lockdown.

Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said every effort should be made to avoid the blockade.

The federal government is concerned that another blockade will have a devastating effect on the economy. The blockade imposed last year after the first Corona 19 outbreak lost jobs in April-June 2020, as economic output fell 24% compared to the same period last year.

1619942285 India Covid-19 Daily Cases Decrease But Death Rate Increases

India’s new coronavirus cases declined slightly on Sunday, but deaths from infection surged to a record 3,689.

Authorities have reported 392,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 19.56 million. To date, 215,542 people have died from the virus.

Hospitals, morgues and crematoriums in India have been overwhelmed with reporting more than 300,000 cases daily for more than 10 consecutive days.

1619942046 Coronavirus vaccination started for secondary school students from September

It is reported that secondary school students will be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting in September according to plans being developed by the NHS.

According to The Sunday Times, health service officials are drawing up a planning document that includes measures to administer a single Pfizer jab to children 12 years of age and older at the start of the new year.

Pfizer found that vaccine trials in children between the ages of 12 and 15 showed 100% efficacy and a strong immune response.

The plan, which the Times said has confirmed to government and NHS sources, rests on advice from the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) scheduled for this summer.

1619940085 Coronavirus vaccination started for secondary school students from September

It is reported that secondary school students will be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting in September according to plans being developed by the NHS.

According to The Sunday Times, health service officials are drawing up a planning document that includes a single dose of a Pfizer jab to children 12 years of age and older at the start of the new year.

Pfizer found that vaccine trials in children 12 to 15 years old showed 100% efficacy and a strong immune response.

The plan, which the Times said has confirmed to government and NHS sources, rests on advice from the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) scheduled for this summer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos