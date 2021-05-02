Line of Business: UK internal hotel suitable for AC-12-from former prison to former MI6 headquarters





Fans of Line of Duty will probably be lying down after the thrilling sixth series and looking for something better than the UK’s most appropriate themed hotels.

The booking site Hotels.com has curated domestic accommodations to make travelers feel like they’re on their police mission.

Let’s take a look at what these places have to offer, from the old prison to the former MI6 HQ.

Oxford Horse Maison (Old Prison)

The four-star horse Maison is in the heart of Oxford and has been renovated what used to be a prison.

Horse Maison is the former prison (Image: Horse Maison)

The cell has been transformed into 95 modern bedrooms, but the Gothic colors and original fittings, door and window bars remain intact.

The old playground is now popular as an outdoor sunbathing spot, and visitors can enjoy pre-dinner drinks that were once visitors’ rooms.

There are 95 bedrooms (Image: Horse Maison)

You don’t have to worry about OCG coming here.

Customer Rating: 8.4/10

From 125 rooms per night

You can find out more here.

Court House Hotel, London (formerly Police Station and Courthouse)

As the name suggests, Shoreditch’s Courthouse Hotel has renovated the rooms of the former Magistrate and Police Department to give it a much more luxurious feel.

This hotel was a former courthouse (Image: The Courthouse Hotel)

While retaining its former use, the boutique décor combines contemporary luxury with a historic twist.

Dine in a restaurant that turned into court and enjoy a cocktail at the bar, redesigned by the prison into a quirky VIP booth.

It has 128 bedrooms (Image: The Courthouse Hotel).

It’s the perfect place for all gaffers.

Customer Rating: 8.2/10

Rooms starting from 185 per night

You can find out more here.

CoDE Pod The CoURT, Edinburgh (formerly court and police office)

Just a minute away from the hustle and bustle of Prince Street, CoDE Pod The CoURT offers accommodation like no other.

This hotel is a former prison (Image: CoDE Pod The CoURT)

Wrought iron doors and original cell windows allow guests to explore the underground tunnels of old prisons, courthouses, and police rooms before spending the night in the “sleep cell”.

The hotel even hosts whiskey tasting sessions in the basement vault.

There are 33 bedrooms (Image: CoDE Pod The CoURT)

Follow the law while you are there!

Customer Rating: 8.8/10

From 37 rooms per night

You can find out more here.

The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne (formerly World War II military headquarters)

If you’re looking for something a little more upscale, the 19th-century Grand Hotel in Eastbourne has been nicknamed “The White Palace” for good reason.

The Grand Hotel was used as a military base in WW2 (Image: Grand Hotel).

With 152 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a full-service spa, it’s hard to imagine how this hotel previously transformed into a World War II military headquarters.

You can also enjoy great views of the sea and the chalky promontory.

It has 152 bedrooms (Image: The Grand Hotel).

It’s also a short drive from the town of Hastings, so why don’t you meet Ted while you’re there?

Customer Rating: 8.8/10

From 216 rooms per night

You can find out more here.

More Related Articles More Related Articles The Royal Horseguards, London (formerly MI6 HQ)

Line of Duty fans can feel like they’re on a secret mission at the Royal Horseguards, which served as the home of MI6 during World War I.

Royal Horseguards served as a secret service base in WW1. (Image: The Royal Horseguards)

Now one of London’s most luxurious five-star hotels, guests have access to luxurious suites with stunning city views, a terrace overlooking the River Thames, and a stylish cocktail bar.

The hotel restaurant One Twenty One Two is named after the phone number of the former Metropolitan Police Headquarters right next door.

There are 282 bedrooms (Image: The Royal Horseguards)

The proximity to the Met certainly means there is no copper bent here.

Customer Rating: 8.4/10

From 125 rooms per night

You can find out more here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos