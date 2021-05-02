US Senator Wyden and Oregon students talk about gun violence and reform





Over the past month, high school students from across Oregon have come together virtually to hear speakers and discuss among themselves about ending gun violence.

This is the second year of the Youth Leadership Academy to End Gun Violence, a program run by Lift Every Voice Oregon.

On Saturday, several students joined US Senator Ron Wyden to discuss the matter.

The bottom line here for me is that these young Oregonians deserve a new, safer standard, Wyden said.

Wyden shared an update on federal gun legislation, including a draft background check bill, and said he would support legislation for the safe storage of firearms.

We need standards for gun locks and gun sales, Wyden said.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Chats with high school students at Madison High School in Portland, Ore., Thursday March 21, 2019.

Meerah Powell / OPB

Wyden also expressed support for more mental health services, citing a recent Government Accountability Office report that access to mental health services declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the attendees was a high school student from Portland who helped start the Leadership Academy last year to engage students across Oregon and the country in the gun violence conversation and learn more. on activism.

Gun deaths and injuries don’t necessarily have to happen, and we were here to do something about it, student Ben said. Like all students attending the Saturday event, he was only identified by a first name for confidentiality reasons. It is a solvable problem if we can just overcome political divisions and use common sense.

Matreya is a high school student from Portland who helps run her high school gun control advocacy club.

It is really important that no one is afraid to go to school, that no one is afraid to go to church or to go to the synagogue, that no one is afraid to just be in his community because of this fear of guns, said Matreya.

As young people inheriting this world, it is important that our voices are heard on this matter.

Last week, Lift Every Oregon filed petitions for two potential Oregon voting initiatives related to gun reform. One would ban semi-automatic firearms and high capacity magazines, the other would require a license and training to purchase firearms. The text of the initiatives is similar to the 2019 bills the group introduced to the Oregon legislature.

Ben said the students will be on board to help the initiatives move forward and he hopes they qualify for the 2022 general election ballot.

The young people were excited to contribute to these efforts to get them across, collect signatures, network through social media, Ben said.

When asked about the Oregon Senate Bill 554, which would allow school districts to enact guns, Ben said it was a step, but it wasn’t enough.

These are good starting steps, and we really need good comprehensive gun reform laws to be able to see real change on these issues, he said. So that’s important, but we still have a long way to go.

Chloe, a student from Nevada who attended the event, said the Oregons group could be replicated in other states.

It’s a national issue, and we need more organizations working on grassroots campaigns that can really make a difference, she said.

Wyden thanked and praised the students for their advocacy, especially in rural areas of the state. He said student advocacy can help their parents and other older voters support gun reform.

Some of them may not vote for a few years, he said. But they are watching their elected officials and they will hold them accountable.

