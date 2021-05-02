COVID-19: UK’Last Knee’ in Coronavirus Fight, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Sky News | Political news





The UK is in the “last lap” of the fight against the coronavirus, the foreign minister told Sky News.

However, Dominic Raab said there is still a need for a “careful” approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions. The “Stable Step” is “The Smart Way”.

Advocating the pace of the government roadmap for mitigation measures, he told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I know people want to go a little faster, but in reality we’re pretty sure it’s the smart way to take steady action in the blockade.

“We’re really getting very close to cornering now, and we’ve said we don’t want to see lost gains and canceled sacrifices, so I think we still have to be careful.

“By June 21st, almost all social restrictions will be lifted. So, we have little time to go, but it’s right to do so carefully.

“I think we have to be careful and make sure we don’t lose the gains we’ve earned if we want in the last lap.”

Regarding reports that secondary school students could be given the coronavirus vaccine from September, Raab added that they are investigating “all other contingencies” rather than “guessing what we’re going to do beyond the existing roadmap.” .

The next upcoming COVID restriction easing is scheduled for May 17th.

Does the vaccine have a real impact on COVID cases?

From this day, indoor gatherings of up to 6 people or 2 households are allowed, and most restrictions on outdoor gatherings will be lifted.

A variety of businesses can also resume, including indoor pubs and restaurants.

On June 21, the plan is to remove all remaining “legal restrictions” on social contact.

Also in an interview with Ridge, Labor’s Lisa Nandy said “an incredible progress” has been made in the fight against the virus.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel that I think we can all see and feel, but it’s not there yet,” said Shadow Foreign Minister.

This was echoed by Professor Peter Openshaw, who said it was too early to declare victory over the virus.

Prof. Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, “We can say it’s too early to declare victory and push back on alert.

“We know that this infection tends to recur again, and this time we absolutely need to make sure we are taking all precautions to prevent further outbreaks.”

It happens as the government launches tests that allow you to see a daily lateral flow test that is used as an alternative to containment for people who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

