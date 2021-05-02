U.S. indices end lower on the last day of April





– By Julie Young

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,874.85 on Friday with a loss of 185.51 points or -0.54%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,181.17 for a loss of 30.30 points or -0.72%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,962.68 for a loss of 119.86 points or -0.85%. The VIX volatility index was higher at 18.61 for a gain of 1.00 points or 5.68%.

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 0.06%, the Nasdaq was down about 0.39% and the Dow Jones was down about 0.41%. Over the month, the Nasdaq gained 5.45%, the S&P 500 gained 5.2% and the Dow Jones gained 2.76%. For the year, the S&P 500 is up 11.3%, the Dow Jones is up 10.76% and the Nasdaq is up 8.45%.

Friday market movements

The main US indices ended lower on the last trading day in April. Energy stocks dominated the day’s earnings headlines:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM): Revenue of $ 59.15 billion increased 5.3% year-over-year and topped estimates by $ 2.61 billion. First-quarter GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share beat estimates of 7 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 65 cents beat estimates of 5 cents.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX): Revenue of $ 31.07 billion was up 4.6% year-over-year and estimates were $ 1.48 billion short. First-quarter GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share missed estimates of 16 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 90 cents per share missed estimates of 4 cents.

On the economic calendar, stimulus checks certainly helped the personal income data for March. In March, personal income rose 21.1% after falling 7%. Personal spending rose 4.2% after falling 1%. The personal income report also contained the Fed’s main indicator of inflation, the PCE price index. In March, the PCE price index rose 0.5%, with an increase of 2.3% year over year. The Core PCE price index rose 0.4% with an increase of 1.8% year over year. With inflation data higher year over year, economists have started to wonder when the Federal Reserve will start discussing reducing asset purchases, which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell , noted as the Fed’s first policy decision after the pandemic.

The story continues

In other news:

Chicago’s PMI fell from 66.3 to 72.1.

Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell from 84.9 to 88.3.

Baker Hughes’ weekly platform tally showed an increase of two platforms in the United States, a decrease of four platforms in Canada, and an increase of 14 platforms internationally.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 1.51% with new antitrust challenges in the European Union.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) gained 0.38% on reopens of the California park.

Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (BTX) rose 45.53%.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 4.79%.

Small cap stocks

In small caps on Friday, the Russell 2000 closed at 2266.45 for a loss of 29.01 points or -1.26%. The S&P 600 closed at 1345.54 for a loss of 18.02 points or -1.32%. The Dow Jones US Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,055.30 for a loss of 193.80 points or -1.27%. The Dow Jones US Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,221.44 for a loss of 141.93 points or -1.25%.

Other notable clues

Other notable index closings on Friday included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap at 2,725.15 for a loss of 37.17 points or -1.35%; the S&P 100 at 1,900.83 for a loss of 12.02 points or -0.63%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,860.76 for a loss of 109.45 points or -0.78%; the Russell 3000 at 2,503.56 for a loss of 19.74 points or -0.78%; the Russell 1000 at 2,356.67 for a loss of 17.74 points or -0.75%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,870.09 for a loss of 350.87 points or -0.79%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend at 846.67 for a loss of 5.03 points or -0.59%.

Other notable returns from the April index

Russell 2000: 2.1%

Russell 3000: 5.1%

Nasdaq 100: 5.9%

Wilshire 5000: 5.1%

Not a Premium member of GuruFocus? Sign up here for a 7 day free trial.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos