Britain must work harder to lead the world on climate





The UK accounts for only 1.1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. This will be the 16th largest emitter. Even if all emissions cease tomorrow, the world will hardly notice. So what is its role? The answer is that it can be an example and a leader. It can show what a first-class policy might look like and can push the world on a different trajectory before it’s too late. The former is important. If you don’t succeed at home, you can’t affect the world. So how are you doing?

The answer is not enough. Unlike the lunatic Republicans, the Conservatives do not deny science. Progress towards decarburization has already been made. The government has also pledged the UK to lower its emissions by 68% in 2030 and 78% in 2035 below 1990 levels. Also, the target for 2035 will include the share of international aviation and shipping for the first time. However, the policy of progress is not very good either. For the UK to become a model and leader, it has to work harder.

Between 1990 and 2018, UK territorial CO2 emissions decreased by 39%. What’s even more impressive is that it declined by 21% only between 2013 and 2018. However, 63% of the decrease over the long term, 85% of the decrease over the short term, was due to the decarburization (mainly elimination) of the energy supply. The growth of coal and renewable energy. Companies have also significantly reduced emissions. However, it rarely happened elsewhere.

Best of all, nearly 40% of the emissions that UK residents were responsible for in 2016 came from abroad. The most important of these were net income (34% of the UK’s carbon footprint), air (4%) and shipping (1%). The UK has the second most carbon-efficient economy after France in the G7 group of high-income countries. However, there is a long way to go to reaching net zero, especially if we focus on the global footprint.

What to do The good news is that the transition to net zero is possible and much cheaper than the ones most feared 10 years ago. Considering the benefits of clean air, the conversion “doesn’t have to think” only in the UK. But it will also require complex and difficult choices.

In terms of the sector, important challenges by 2035 are energy, transportation and residential heating.

For energy, a set of regulations, incentives and procedures is required to drive the necessary investments in fully renewable systems. This is now somewhat in orbit. The transition to electric vehicles can now be much faster than most people would expect today as costs drop and batteries continue to rise in efficiency in the transportation sector as well. The UK’s commitment to ban the sale of cars equipped with internal combustion engines by 2030 is significant. The biggest omission is that you haven’t invested in the necessary expansion for your charging infrastructure. A third of UK households lack on-street parking. These gaps need to be filled very quickly.

But too little is happening with residential heating. Switching to a heat pump, for example, is costly and expensive. Many people need financial help, including improving insulation.

As important as these sectoral plans are taxation on emissions and the right incentives to subsidize negative emissions. The 2020 report from the Zero Carbon Commission (written by my daughter) analyzed the politics and economy of carbon pricing in the UK.

Pricing is a prerequisite for efficiently reaching net zero, but it’s not enough. The price covers all activities, pays the polluters, exploits the motives of economic interests, and encourages people to use their knowledge. Carbon prices will also raise income, which can be used to pay for costly changes that poor families need.

The Zero Carbon Commission recommends a price of £75 per ton of CO2 in 2030, which will also be just over 1% of gross domestic product. In addition to generating income, the uniform levy will eliminate current differences in tacit emission prices across the economy. Electric heating today, for example, is taxed more than gas. It does not make sense.

However, if the UK imposes more tax on energy-intensive trading activities, it will move abroad faster. This is politically unacceptable and is likely to eventually increase global emissions. The answer should be the border tax adjustment. This can also accelerate the move to global limits.

Britain has ambitious goals and good plans. But there are obvious holes in this too. Best of all, it has failed to announce a reliable charge for emissions. You have to do better to lead.

