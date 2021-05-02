India’s coronavirus outbreak worries relatives in the United States





More than 210,000 people have died from the coronavirus in India and researchers believe there could be more than that.

SAN DIEGO More than 210,000 people have died from coronavirus in India and researchers believe there could be more than that. The country is seeing another, even more deadly upsurge, and now Indo-Americans in the San Diego area are weighing in on what is happening there.

India is grappling with one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Now President Biden is offering support and relatives in the United States say they are trying to offer emotional support.

I can name 30 people who are COVID positive, said Arjun Punshi.

Punshi says he still has many families living in India and the news of a deadly second wave of COVID-19 has been devastating there. The Associated Press reports that on Saturday, more than 400,000 new cases were recorded and more than 3,500 more people have died in the past 24 hours.

We have close family members who are affected and friends. So it’s really, really, really bad. We were going to be in India at the end of May, but that is unlikely to happen given the circumstances, Punshi said.

Experts say the numbers are most likely underestimated in a country of more than a billion people. Now the Indian government says it is stepping up its vaccination program to include all people over 18.

People were getting vaccinated, so only people over the age of 70 or 75 were vaccinated. They opened everything very quickly. They opened the indoor dining room 100%, opened shopping malls. So I think people let their guard down, Punshi said.

Although India is one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, records show that only 1.5% of Indians have been fully vaccinated. President Biden announced this week that the United States will immediately send supplies such as oxygen and COVID tests.

I wish the Indian government had asked for help sooner. I’m sure the rest of the world would have helped. It’s just shocking what you see on the news, Punshi said.

The president also decided to restrict travel from India this week as a precautionary measure to help prevent another outbreak of the virus here in the United States.

Watch: Man shares observations with News 8 as second wave of COVID hits India

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos