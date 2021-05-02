



China’s investment in UK assets such as businesses, infrastructure and real estate has reached around 135 billion. This is almost twice what was previously thought.

About 44 billion of this investment came from state-owned enterprises, and many purchases have been made in the past two years.

According to a study by the Sunday Times, Chinese and Hong Kong investors own stakes in important UK infrastructure providers such as Thames Water and Heathrow Airport, as well as 57 billion stakes in the Bluechip FTSE100 company.

The approximately 153 billion worth of Chinese ownership in the UK exceeds the previous estimate of 71 billion by the American Enterprise Institute based in Washington, DC.

Tori MP, a prominent critic in China, told The Times: “This shows that successive governments are asleep on the border. Today, this evidence shows how dangerously we are sailing for China to control key aspects of our business.

China poses the greatest strategic threat to the UK and the free world, and we need to understand exactly how they control key areas of the economy, essentially not only in the UK, but abroad.

The relationship between Britain and China has grown cooler over the past year and a half. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has imposed sanctions on Beijing for ethnic cleansing campaigns against Uighur Muslims in China and for freedom of press crackdown in Hong Kong.

Boris Johnson also decided to ban Huawei, a Chinese telecom giant that helps build 5G infrastructure in the UK, based on concerns that China may use the network for espionage purposes. Huawei denied this.

However, this year’s integrated review of the government’s foreign and defense policy appears to be extending the olive branch to the Chinese government.

The review added that the UK will invest in improved China-facing capabilities, and an open trade economy like the UK should cooperate with China and be open to Chinese trade and investment.

China has also been classified as a systematic challenge rather than a threat to security, such as countries like Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Information Security Commission Chairman Tory MP and Julian Lewis accused Johnson of showing the innocence of the Cameron-Osbon days when he came to China at the time.

