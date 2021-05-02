SpaceX Crew Dragon Makes First Night Dive With US Astronauts Since Apollo Era





A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts returned to Earth early Sunday (May 2) with a splash in the ocean off the coast of Florida, successfully completing the company’s first full-fledged crewed mission to the International Space Station .

Astronauts on SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission for NASA splashed safely in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City at 2:56 a.m. EDT (6:56 a.m. GMT), with a salvage ship quickly recovering their Crew Dragon capsule from the sea. The spacecraft landed on target, marking the first nighttime splashdown of an American crewed flight in 53 years. The last was NASA’s Apollo 8 lunar mission on December 27, 1968.

“Dragon, on behalf of the NASA and SpaceX teams, we welcome you to planet Earth and thank you for flying SpaceX. For those of you enrolled in our frequent flyer program, you have earned 68 million dollars. miles [109 million kilometers] during this trip, ”a SpaceX crew operations and resources engineer told Crew 1 astronauts after a splashdown.

“It’s good to be back on planet Earth,” replied NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, commander of the Crew-1 mission. “We’ll take those miles. Are they transferable?”

Image 1 of 15

Support teams are working around the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience” spacecraft shortly after it lands in the Gulf of Mexico on May 2, 2021. (Image credit: Bill Ingalls / NASA) Image 2 of 15

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Resilience” splashes in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Panama City, Fla., On May 2, 2021 at 2:56 am EDT (6:56 am GMT). (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 3 of 15

From left to right, NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Soichi Noguchi are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience” spacecraft at aboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery spacecraft shortly after splashing in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City, Florida on May 2, 2021. (Image credit: Bill Ingalls / NASA) Image 4 of 15

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Resilience” is pictured on the GO Navigator recovery ship after splashing in the Gulf of Mexico on May 2, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 5 of 15

A view of the main parachutes, which deployed approximately three minutes before the splash. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 6 of 15

Thew Crew Dragon “Resilience” bobs in the Gulf of Mexico as recovery teams move upward to remove the capsule from the water. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 7 of 15

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Resilience” is seen from the International Space Station around 2:35 a.m. EDT (6:35 a.m. GMT) on May 2, 2021, shortly before entering Earth’s atmosphere. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 8 of 15

The Crew Dragon successfully dropped its safe at 1:58 a.m. EDT (5:58 a.m. GMT), and you can see the two components separated in this view of the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA TV) Image 9 of 15

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins (front) and Victor Glover (rear) are pictured in Crew Dragon Resilience as the Crew-1 mission returns to Earth on May 2, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 10 of 15

A dolphin swims with the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship. (Image credit: Bill Ingalls / NASA) Image 11 of 15

A view of the night sky over the bow of the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery vessel as NASA and SpaceX support teams prepare for the landing of the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience”. (Image credit: Bill Ingalls / NASA) Image 12 of 15

NASA astronaut Victor Glover celebrates after returning to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Resilience Crew-1 Crew Dragon capsule with a dip in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, Fla. On May 2, 2021 (Image credit : NASA / Bill Ingalls) Image 13 of 15

NASA astronaut Shannon Walker celebrates after returning to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Resilience Crew-1 Crew Dragon capsule with a dip in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, Fla. On May 2, 2021 (Image credit : NASA / Bill Ingalls) Image 14 of 15

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi celebrates after returning to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Resilience Crew-1 Crew Dragon capsule with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, Fla. May 2, 2021 (Image credit: NASA / Bill Ingalls) 15 of 15

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins celebrates after returning to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Resilience Crew-1 Crew Dragon capsule with a dip in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, Fla. On May 2, 2021 (Image credit : NASA / Bill Ingalls)

The capsule left the space station on Saturday evening (May 1) after bad weather at the mission’s main screening site twice delayed the crew’s return.

Crew-1 marked SpaceX’s second crewed flight to the space station and its first such flight to last six months. The mission was launched into orbit on November 15.

SpaceX’s first astronaut mission, Demo-2 in May 2020, was a two-month test flight that carried two astronauts to the station. Although SpaceX’s third crewed mission has already been launched, today’s return marked only the second crewed splashdown of the program. This third flight, called Crew-2, will not come down until later this year.

This Crew-1 Dragon capsule, which astronauts nicknamed Resilience, carried Hopkins and his fellow NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

The capsule splashed into the Gulf of Mexico south of Panama City, Florida, where it was quickly encountered by SpaceX recovery teams, who had to work under a cloak of darkness.

“The vehicle is certified to land day and night, so there is no problem with the vehicle itself,” Steve Stitch, NASA’s Commercial Crew program manager, said in a commentary. direct from NASA before the splash. “And we trained with the recovery teams to land day and night.”

From left to right, NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Soichi Noguchi are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience” spacecraft at aboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery spacecraft shortly after splashing in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City, Fla., May 2, 2021 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls / NASA)

Stitch said SpaceX also recovered an unequipped Dragon freighter from the ocean overnight in January of this year. The process went more smoothly than the recovery of the Demo-2 crew, in August 2020, when NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were greeted by a small flotilla of private boats. This time, SpaceX and the Coast Guard have refined security procedures to ensure no civilians get too close to the capsule, just in case it leaks fuel.

“Today the United States Coast Guard had several assets on scene and patrolled this area. We did not have any pleasure craft in the ellipse that we had cleared to land,” Stitch told the reporters after the splash. “So it was a lot better than last time. Overall just a great flight.”

The Crew-1 astronauts were picked up by SpaceX in about 30 minutes. Soon after, they boarded helicopters for the mainland en route to Houston, home of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

“It’s not very often that you wake up on the space station and fall asleep in Houston, so we talked about it in the control center,” said Holly Ridings, NASA chief flight director. , after the splash. “You know, orbital mechanics and weather don’t always work, but today they did, and it’s pretty remarkable.”

Crew-1 rode for about a week in orbit with its successor, the Crew-2 four-astronaut mission. This crew includes NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The quartet will remain in orbit until the fall, when the Crew-3 mission travels to space to take their place.

SpaceX is one of two commercial companies with contracts from NASA to fly astronauts into space. The other company, Boeing, is developing its Starliner crew capsule for NASA missions. This vehicle is slated for a second unmanned test flight later this year, but has yet to fly astronauts.

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission for NASA will launch in the fall. The company will also launch four civilians as part of a private Crew Dragon mission, called Inspiration4, funded by US billionaire Jared Isaacman. This mission is scheduled to launch on September 15 on the Crew Dragon Resilience, the same one used by the Crew-1 astronauts, but will not visit the International Space Station.

Email Meghan Bartels at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @meghanbartels. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

