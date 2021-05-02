The UK will carefully consider India’s vaccine request, Raab says.





The UK’s 5 million AstraZeneca capacity order has been suspended in India due to the need for retesting (Jacob King/PA).

Foreign Minister Dominique Rab said the UK will be very careful about all vaccine requests from India.

The Cabinet Minister will meet with India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who will host a face-to-face meeting with the G7 Foreign Minister on Monday.

A major humanitarian crisis is underway with a surge of new strains in India, where Covid-19 has killed at least 215,000 people.

The UK sent oxygen concentrators and ventilators to Delhi, but despite being the world’s largest manufacturer of jabs, the vaccine is in desperate need.

India’s relationship is very important to us and we definitely want to work very closely. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Raab said the government did not request a vaccine from Delhi because the UK was vaccinated against young and healthy people and was asked about the plan.

He always looks at the Andrew Marr Show very carefully at every request we have asked for.

He said the ministers would not speculate on hypothetical scenarios when under pressure if they gave India access to British supplies.

Indian relations are very important to us, and marriage certainly wants to work closely, Raab said.

As you know, throughout this crisis we have said we have to keep our supply chains, especially supply chains open, we have to work together to solve these kinds of problems, and that’s definitely what we were doing with the Indians.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow of his labor, said the British should aim to send a jab to India as quickly as possible, but the British program should not be paused to do so.

We haven’t yet defeated the virus in the UK and we need to keep momentum with our vaccine program, she told Marr on the BBC.

This is a really personal question for me. Last night I found out that a close family in India is in the hospital with Covid, and I have a family here in the UK that is also heavily influenced by Covid.

Orders for the 5 million AstraZeneca capacity in the UK were suspended in India due to the need for a retest, and questions were raised as to whether the government would allow it to be used there.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a scientist advising the government, said it would be very reasonable to allow India to maintain these jabs.

But he added. It’s a matter of balancing what we can use for our population and what can be distributed fairly across the world through a well-organized system.

