



Will the employment figures in the United States continue their upward trajectory?

Employment in the United States has grown every month since the start of the year, fueled by an increase in travel, leisure and other activities previously curtailed as restrictions on the pandemic eased.

Investors will find out if this uptrend continued on Friday, when the US Department of Labor releases its April non-farm payroll data. Data for March marked a marked improvement from the previous month, but many economists polled by Bloomberg are optimistic the number of new jobs will rise again.

For April, analysts expect an average of 991,000 new jobs to have been added, with the median number hovering around 950,000. In March, the US economy gained 916,000 non-farm jobs, the largest increase in ‘month to month since August of last year.

The unemployment rate in the United States, published with the non-farm payroll, has also fallen steadily, reaching 6 percent in March. The Department of Labor’s two data points are the most closely watched indicators of the strength of the US reopening.

For April, economists polled by Bloomberg predict the unemployment rate will drop to 5.8 percent. Although this is the lowest level since the first lockdowns in the United States in March of last year, it would still be 2.3 percentage points higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“The reality is really clear,” said James Sweeney, chief economist at Credit Suisse. “We have millions of jobs left before we find full employment.” Aziza Kasumov

Will an optimistic Bank of England lift the pound?

The pound has made big gains against its peers this year, rising 2 percent against the dollar and 3 percent against the euro. Supported by the UK’s success with its vaccine rollout and a rebound in demand for sterling assets, its rise accelerated last week to nearly $ 1.40.

Further support could come from the Bank of England at its policy meeting on Thursday if its members offer an optimistic assessment of the country’s economic recovery.

Analysts expect the central bank to announce a significant shift in its £ 150bn bond buying program as the economy improves and the BoE’s monetary policy committee meets. preparing to reduce its support.

“We see a 70 percent chance that the MPC will announce a reduction in its asset purchases,” said Paul Robson, head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at NatWest Markets.

Robson predicted that the pound would continue to gain against the dollar and the euro in the weeks to come, unless developments around the national elections in Scotland spoil the positive sentiment in the pound sterling.

“We expect the forecast and the general tone to be more optimistic, and that can play positively for the currency,” he added.

Robert Wood, a British economist at Bank of America, predicted that the BoE would keep interest rates unchanged and “approve” market expectations that the central bank would hike rates twice by the end of 2024.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that the partial reopening of the UK economy on April 12 boosted consumption,” Rabobank analysts note. Eva szalay

How long can the Palladium rally last?

Demand for palladium, used in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered cars to limit harmful emissions, has been boosted by tightening pollution standards in China and the EU, as well as disruptions to mining supply in Africa from South. Its price has jumped more than 20% this year, hitting a record high Friday of $ 3,008 an ounce.

Whether or not to maintain this level will depend on how quickly electric car sales replace their gasoline-powered counterparts. Electric vehicles do not require palladium as they depend on the battery rather than the power of the motor.

While overall car sales fell 6% in 2020, sales of electric vehicles rose 41%, according to the International Energy Agency. The outlook for the silvery white metal could also be affected by the fact that there are few applications for palladium in other green technologies.

Its price is expected to be supported throughout this year and next by a lack of mining supply, according to analysts at HSBC. But a shift to electric vehicles and a corresponding trend towards cheaper platinum could limit long-term gains.

“The substitution in automobiles from palladium to platinum, the threat of EVs and increased supply will likely drive prices down later this decade,” said Jim Steele, analyst at HSBC.

Jefferies analysts were more optimistic, noting that traditional automakers are using an increasing amount of palladium per vehicle to meet strict environmental regulations. “We see an avenue for growth in demand for palladium in [internal combustion engines] until 2030 and possibly beyond. “Henry Sanderson

