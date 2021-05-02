Investors Flock To Life Sciences As UK Sector Breaks Funding Records | Mergers and acquisitions





According to one report, UK pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical equipment and other life sciences companies raised 10.6 billion in private financing and stock market fluctuations in the first three months of this year, more than half of last year.

Last year, investments in life science companies such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, venture capital, and private equity funds amounted to nearly 20 billion.

A study by real estate group Savills, design practice Perkins & Will, and policy advisory firm Blackstock Consulting predicts that investments will peak in 2021 and life science real estate will experience a boom on its own.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked interest in the life sciences sector among investors, and many have fallen into it for the first time. Recent deals include UK biotech Kymab bought by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi for 1 billion and boosted the 14.5m boost of 4basebio, a company focused on gene therapy and DNA back credit DNA production in London’s AIM market.

Steven Lang, head of commercial research at Savills, said the epidemic has focused investors’ attention on the life sciences industry, and that the environmental, social and corporate governance agendas acting for the greater good also attracted their attention.

The majority of the UK’s 1,226 life sciences companies are located in Oxford, Cambridge and London’s Golden Triangle, but more recently the Northern Lakes, which include Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle, have begun to appear.

As the company expands, more space and laboratories are required. Between 2016 and 2020, an average of 685 m was pumped annually to European life science properties, while in the UK 247 m was pumped, the report said. Building on this trend, Savills expects investments in Europe to reach 800 million in 2021, and 500 million for the UK.

If this rate continues, investments in the European and UK life science real estate markets by 2025 could reach up to 5 billion and up to 2 billion, respectively. In the UK this is 10 times over the past 5 years. Lang said US investors, including private equity firms like Blackstone, are leading the way.

Andrew Teacher, editor of this report, said: New players entering the sector could lead to a flood, especially with real estate investors and developers who have gotten their fingers off the ground in areas destroyed by viruses, such as offices and retail. Repurpose existing inventory or change strategies to take advantage of the growing demand for life sciences properties.

One of the obstacles to investment has been the long, risky and expensive drug discovery process. This means investors don’t expect fast returns and should be in the process in the long run. From discovery to market approval, it typically takes 10 to 15 years to take the drug and costs more than 1.8 billion.

