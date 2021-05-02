American WWII 18-ton tank unearthed in English field





A number of Buffalo LVT landing craft were washed away by flooding in Lincolnshire, England in 1947. This weekend, one of the US-made boats was dug up by a group of volunteers after five search days. Armed boats were used to transport supplies and cross water bodies during conflicts in the Pacific and in Europe. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Excavators in England unearthed a massive WWII American landing craft in a field, 74 years after it went missing.

In 1947, more than a dozen Buffalo LVTs were transported to Crowland, Lincolnshire, to help the British Army build flood defenses, but five were washed away by high water.

This weekend, a group of local army enthusiasts succeeded in their mission to unearth one of the 26-foot-long craft after a five-day search, which they found buried 30 feet below the ground, the BBC reported.

Watch drone footage of the 18-ton craft being pulled from the excavation pit here:

The Buffalo LVT was an American-made landing craft used to transport supplies and cross water bodies in Europe and the Pacific region. He saw action in the biggest battles of WWII, including the Battle of Iwo Jima and D-Day.

The group behind the excavation believe this Buffalo LVT was also previously used to cross the Rhine into Germany in March 1945, The Times of London reported. The BBC said the Buffalo LVT was also essential in bringing Allied troops across the Elbe, also in Germany, in the same year.

The craft appears to be in good condition, the volunteers said, due to the nature of the clay and peaty soil that has surrounded it for 74 years. A man seen after discovering a 26-foot-long Buffalo tank in Crowland, Lincolnshire, April 29, 2021. Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images

“I’m delighted with what we’ve accomplished, it’s very exciting. We spent five days digging,” Daniel Abbott, president of the Crowland Buffalo LVT Association, told The Times.

“We found the barrel mount first and it is in fantastic condition for its age. The tank appears to have been well preserved in the clay.”

Volunteers told the BBC they wanted the craft to stay in the city and become a memorial to the 1947 floods.

