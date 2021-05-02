UK, Iran, Na Janinja pays $400 million to release Lee Ratcliffe





The channel reported that a deal was made to release prisoners with Western relations detained in Iran.

The official also said the exchange of prisoners would take place in exchange for the release of $7 billion (5 billion) of frozen Iranian funds in a deal with the United States.

Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the broadcaster would be released after paying off military debt.

British officials downplayed the prospect that Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffes would soon be released.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe said the family has not been updated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said legal discussions were under way and that the government’s position remained unchanged over the weekend.

They added that Iran had previously made claims without her mother being released.

Ratcliffe, who campaigned for the release of his wife after being detained in 2016, said:

Earlier, the foreign minister said that the treatment of Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe by Iran constituted torture and that she had accepted that she was virtually held hostage by a Middle Eastern state.

Raab/PA media

Dominic Raab told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Iranians are playing cat and mouse games.

When asked if she could be portrayed as a hostage, he replied. I find it very difficult to argue about the character.

It is clear that she is getting a cat and rat game in which she is an Iranian or certainly part of the Iranian system, and is trying to take advantage of her in the UK.

The British-Iranian dual citizen was sentenced to a new year in prison on Monday and imposed a one-year travel ban in Iran on new charges of spreading propaganda against the regime.

She was sentenced to five years in prison after being detained on charges of national security in 2016.

The mother, who lived in northern London before her arrest, was detained at Tehran Airport after traveling to Iran to introduce her daughter to her parents.

She and her family believe that she has political influence to force Britain in a long-term fiscal dispute between Britain and Iran.

I, Janinja Li-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, was photographed during a protest outside the Iranian embassy in London. / PA Wire

It goes back to the 1970s when Iran’s Shah paid 400 million to the British for 1,500 chieftain tanks.

When the Shah collapsed in 1979, Britain refused to deliver the tank to the new Islamic Republic, but retained the cash despite the British court’s acceptance that it had to be repaid.

Raab, who was asked about debt on Sunday, said:

That’s not really what holds us right now; the broader context for the Iranian presidential election and the broader elections for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are inevitably considered the two together from Iranian perspective.

Nazanin is considered illegal under international law. I think she is being treated in the most abusive and despicable way. I think the way she is treated corresponds to torture.

On Tuesday, Ratcliffe said the ministers were enabling the abuse that his wife suffered by reluctance to do something that could upset Tehran.

He urged the government to target members of the Iranian leadership through new Magnitsky sanctions that focus on those involved in serious human rights violations around the world.

I think it’s proportional. It’s not extreme; these people need to feel that this is a bad tactic, he added.

Ratcliffe, referring to his wife’s recent hearing about the lack of a British representative in court, said: What we’ve been told is that they (the British government) don’t want to do anything provocative that could harm Nazanin.

And I said, “Are you kidding?” You stand up and protect her or allow it to happen.

They’re taking her to court a second time in a ridiculous second step when you ask for diplomatic protection you need to show that your protection should be taken seriously.

And if you don’t, the Revolutionary garrison will get bolder, giving her a sentence and giving them the maximum they can do.

The government’s timidity will be a contributing factor.

Iran’s report raised the prospect of coordinated actions between Tehran, London and Washington.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that we are working with American friends on this matter.

Labor Congressman Tulip Siddiq, representing the Zaghari-Ratcliffes women’s constituency in Hampstead and Kilburn, said: I have spoken with her family and haven’t heard anything confirming this rumor.

However, it was welcome to hear Dominic Raab mention torture against Marr this morning. I hope the government is doing its best to bring the hostages home.

